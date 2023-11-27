Invincible fans in “pain” after showrunner addresses Season 2 break

Invincible Season 2’s controversial midseason break has arrived, and fans are dying to know when new episodes will air – unfortunately, they’re going to be waiting a little while longer than expected.

Last week, Invincible’s second season reached Episode 4. In our review, we called it a “phenomenally violent, shocking, and infuriating” installment that “ups the ante, and the pain – and the worst is yet to come, we fear.”

However, if its events weren’t emotionally taxing enough, the credits brought their own agony: as soon as they rolled, the show’s widely criticized hiatus began, with viewers left wondering exactly when they’ll get to dive into the rest of the season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We have good news and bad news: it’s definitely returning to Prime Video in 2024, but it won’t be here as quickly as you’d like.

Invincible Season 2 returns in “a few months”

Simon Racioppa, the co-showrunner of the series alongside Robert Kirkman, addressed the gap between Season 2’s episodes in a new interview with The Hollywood Handle.

“The decision [to split the season] was made afterwards. As we started producing the show, some issues came up, talked to Amazon, so we thought this was the best way to present the show, now, with these 4 episodes instead of making audience wait even longer. We will come back after a few months and give you the rest,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans have been in despair ever since the end of Episode 4, and they’re still complaining on social media. One X/Twitter user simply wrote: “Pain.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Invincible Season 2 is coming back in 2024 man wtf,” another wrote. “The hell you mean we only getting 4 episodes of Invincible season 2 before they take a long break?? What was they doing for last 3 years???????” a third posted.

Kirkman also explained the midseason split to Collider, saying: “I’ve seen people on the internet that are like, ‘Oh, why are you doing that? Why are you holding these four episodes back? I want the whole season.’ And that’s the wrong way to look at it. We’re giving you four episodes early.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I try to be a glass-half-full kind of guy. It was something that was somewhat of a practical thing because it was taking so long to get the show done. But I think that when we saw where the show was falling, schedule-wise, leading into that holiday, you can sometimes lose audiences when you get into the holiday season, and there’s New Year’s, and then there’s all kinds of stuff going on at the beginning of the year and everything.

“With Walking Dead, we always had this break in the middle of the seasons. It made the second half of the season have another marketing push, and it made the beginning of the middle of the season an event. We thought that that would be something that we could try here, and it allowed us to get these four episodes out sooner.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.