Invincible creator claims two “insane” episodes of Season 2 are incoming

At long last, Amazon Prime Video’s hit animated superhero series Invincible is back for its explosive Season 2.

The series, based on the comic of the same name, follows Mark Grayson as he learns to be a superhero like his father, Omni-Man, while also discovering horrifying secrets that his father has been keeping from him.

After the Season 1 finale left Mark broken and bloody at the hands of his father, the show returned for a second season that creator Robert Kirkman promises will include several “insane” episodes.

Kirkman says Invincible fans are not ready for Episodes 4 and 8

Invincible creator, writer, and EP Robert Kirkman recently addressed Invincible fans at an early screening of Season 2 Episode 1 followed by a Q&A held by Collider.

Kirkman was asked what fans should expect for rest of the seven upcoming episodes of Season 2 to which he explained that “[by] the fourth episode, I think people are gonna be exhausted.” Episode 4 will mark the show’s mid season finale until it returns for another four episodes in 2024.

“I’m happy about the break, which I think most people will be unhappy about, but that’s fine. You need the time, you need to rest,” Kirkman continued,” But I think that each episode builds, so by the time you get to the fourth episode, you’re like, ‘How is this all happening? It’s crazy.’ Which is cool.”

“As we get deeper into this, I mean, Season 2, Episode 4 is an insane, huge episode, but Season 2, Episode 8 tops it. And when you guys see [Season 3, Episode 8]? Whoo.”

While Amazon has already green lit Seaosn 3 of Invincible, Kirkman believes the show could go on for seven or eight seasons so they could completely cover the comic’s 144 issues across 25 volumes.

When asked why the show has eight episodes per season since it has so much to cover, Kirkman explained, “I think six is too little, 10, that’s a bit much. The hour-long format is harder than the number of episodes. So, if we had been a half-hour show we might have been able to do more episodes, but I like the hour-long format for this show.”

“I mean, realistically, I think we could do 20 episodes a season. It would just take seven years for a season to come out. But eight, I guess, is the most manageable, and structure-wise, I feel it’s a nice even number.

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

