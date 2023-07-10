Horror sequel Insidious: The Red Door hit screens last week, so this is how much the movie made at the domestic and worldwide box office.

Insidious: The Red Door is the fifth – and according to producer Jason Blum final – installment in the hugely successful horror franchise.

The brainchild of James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the Insidious films star Patrick Wilson, who also made his directorial debut on the new movie.

Here’s how much The Red Door made at the domestic and global box office over the weekend.

Article continues after ad

Insidious: The Red Door box office – How much has it made?

Insidious: The Red Door grossed $32.6 million from 3,188 cinemas. That’s on a production budget of just $16 million.

Said total was enough to dethrone the previous week’s box office winner Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which made $26.5 million in its second weekend in theaters.

The Red Door also took in more than its predecessor – Insidious: The Last Key – which opened to $29 million in 2018, and finished on $168 million globally.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Insidious movies have made more than $500 million thus far, with their total grosses as follows:

Article continues after ad

Insidious – $100 million.

Insidious: Chapter 2 – $162 million.

Insidious: Chapter 3 – $113 million.

Insidious: The Last Key – $168 million.

Insidious: The Red Door has grossed $64 million worldwide thus far, putting it on track to be the most financially successful film in the franchise.

What is Insidious 5 about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Insidious 5 – aka Insidious: The Red Door:

“In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.”

Article continues after ad

To find out if Insidious: The Red Door has a post-credits scene, head here. While for news on any potential sequel, click here.