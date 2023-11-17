As of today, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is in theaters. But is Lucy Gray related to Katniss Everdeen?

With Suzanne Collins’ young adult novel franchise first releasing back in 2008, The Hunger Games mania has remained firmly in the minds of fans.

With four films led by Jennifer Lawrence released from 2012-2015, it was a pleasant surprise to many that a prequel movie would be in motion 8 years later.

Now that Songbirds & Snakes is in the hands of fans, here’s everything you need to know about whether Lucy and Katniss are related in The Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games: Is Lucy Gray related to Katniss Everdeen?

No, Lucy Gray has no relation to Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games.

When the original novel for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes first came out, some fans suspected that Lucy might actually be Katniss’ grandmother.

However, the only tangible link between the two characters is that they both come from District 12 – as well as competing in the games themselves.

They also both have notable musical talents, with Katniss singing District anthem The Hanging Tree in Mockingjay Part 1.

Before Songbirds & Snakes was released, star Rachel Zegler spoke to GamesRadar+ about why the two characters aren’t actually linked.

“I liked that we didn’t really have a direct family lineage line to Katniss, it’s nothing like that,” Zegler explained. “We didn’t want people to watch our movie and point and go, ‘Oh, she looks like Katniss’. I didn’t want that.

“But there’s a specified curtsy in the book that she does at the Reaping, but I wanted it to be reminiscent of Katniss saying, ‘Thank you for your consideration’ when Seneca and the rest of the Gamemakers really aren’t paying attention to her in the training. And she also does it in Catching Fire as well so that was important to me, and we kind of ran with it.”

