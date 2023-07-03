Hunger Games: Is Jennifer Lawrence in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

Jennifer Lawrence led the Hunger Games movies back in the early 2010s, but will she be in the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes prequel film?

In the early 2010s, the young adult dystopian genre permeated the book and movie worlds. One of the biggest and best successes to come from this time was The Hunger Games, set in a world in which children are forced to fight each other to the death in an arena created and run by the oppressive and controlling Capitol society.

Article continues after ad

The popular franchise- which catapulted lead actor Jennifer Lawrence to stardom – expanded in 2020 when author of the original books Suzanne Collins released a prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will also be getting its own movie.

But will Lawrence, who played Mockingjay Katniss Everdeen, appear in the prequel movie? There have been many rumors, and the star recently made it public whether or not she was cameoing in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Article continues after ad

Will Jennifer Lawrence cameo in the prequel movie?

No, it sadly seems like Jennifer Lawrence will not be appearing in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. However, she may be referred to in some capacity.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Lawrence addressed rumors by stating she would not be appearing, joking that Katniss – who was in her late teens – would not show up in a movie set over 40 years before the character was born: “Oh, because I’m 49 in Hollywood years, huh? No. That’s not true.”

Article continues after ad

Check out her full response below:

Lawrence has been busy enough these past few years, having recently starred in raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lionsgate, the production company of the film franchise, gives this official synopsis for the upcoming film: “Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

“With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor.

Article continues after ad

“Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.”

The film will no doubt lay the groundwork for Katniss’ Hunger Games, and subsequent revolution, so there’ll likely be plenty of easter eggs foreshadowing Lawrence’s character.

We’ll make sure to keep an eye out for them when the film premieres. Plus who knows, perhaps Lawrence will make a surprise cameo – there’s certainly a precedence for that now.

Article continues after ad

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will drop in cinemas on November 17, 2023. Read more about the film here.