How many The Hunger Games books are there?

Now that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is in theaters, how many books are actually in the novel series?

The young adult series has been a popular hit for the best part of a decade, with the original four movies released between 2012-2015.

Now almost eight years later, the world of The Hunger Games is back, exploring the pivotal moment that the tournament became televised entertainment.

With Jennifer Lawrence and Rachel Zegler now both taking starring roles in the movies, here’s everything you need to know about how many The Hunger Games books there are.

How many Hunger Games books are there?

In total, there are 4 books in The Hunger Games franchise.

The original trilogy of The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay, was released between 2008-2010. The prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, came out in 2020.

For fans of the movies, there might be some confusion as to why there are only three original The Hunger Games novels. The final one, Mockingjay, was split into two films, much like Deathly Hallows in the Harry Potter series.

In an interview with David Levithan (via The Hollywood Reporter), author Suzanne Collins explained how she wanted the later released prequel to “plant the seeds” of backstory.

“In the first chapter of The Hunger Games, I make reference to a fourth District 12 victor. Katniss doesn’t seem to know anything about the person worth mentioning. While her story isn’t well-known, Lucy Gray lives on in a significant way through her music,” she said.

Collins also references that it is Gray’s musical talent, seen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, that ultimately helps to take Snow down.

“Imagine his reaction when Katniss starts singing ‘Deep in the Meadow’ to Rue in the arena. Beyond that, Lucy Gray’s legacy is that she introduced entertainment to the Hunger Games.”

