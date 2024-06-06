Hunger Games fans beg for new movie as Suzanne Collins reveals long-awaited prequel

The Hunger Games franchise is expanding, with Suzanne Collins releasing a new book focused on Haymitch Abernathy — and fans are dying for it to become a movie.

Katniss Everdeen became an iconic action hero with The Hunger Games. The original movie series ended in 2015, with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes serving as a prequel set over 60 years before its events.

Soon, fans will return to Panem, with Collin’s Sunrise on the Reaping book set to be released in 2025. Set 40 years after Lucy Gray’s story, it will follow Haymitch, played by Woody Harrelson in the films.

He was the victor of the 50th Hunger Games during the second quarter quell, winning at the age of 16. Unsurprisingly, people are desperate for a movie adaptation.

Article continues after ad

“The Best Hunger Games Movie is Coming,” said one fan on X/Twitter. Another added, “I hope they don’t rush the movie, WE CAN WAIT BUT NOT SO LONG.”

Article continues after ad

There’s excitement all around for the book to head to the big screen, with one fan commenting, “When’s the movie adaptation getting greenlit then.”

“They are doing it. They are doing the second quarter quell. They are doing the year Haymitch won the games. This is not a drill,” exclaimed another.

Die-hard fans know there’s a deep-rooted story behind Haymitch. He was a trusted mentor to Katniss who helped lead her to victory and helped with the rebellion.

Article continues after ad

But his backstory with the games is pretty upsetting. During his year, the rules were changed to take double the amount of tributes, with Haymitch being one of the males from District 12.

He had a mother, brother, and girlfriend when he became a tribute. While there’s interest in seeing how he won, people want to see his relationship with Maysillee Donner. The two create an alliance in the hopes of surviving… but we’re not giving away any spoilers.

Article continues after ad

Sunrise on the Reaping is set for release on March 18, 2025. You can catch up on who won the first Hunger Games, whether Prim dies, and new movies to watch this month.