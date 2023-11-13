Hunger Games: How to watch Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – Is it streaming?

The Hunger Games prequel, Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is set to be one of the biggest movies of the year – but where can you watch it, and is it streaming?

As Effie Trinket would say, welcome, welcome, to the 10th Annual Hunger Games. Or should we say, to the Hunger Games prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The prequel follows this synopsis: “Years before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow remains the last hope for his fading lineage. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow becomes alarmed when he’s assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird from District 12. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and political savvy, they race against time to ultimately reveal who’s a songbird and who’s a snake.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This movie is set to be as big as the original franchise, so if you’re hoping to watch it, here’s how.

Where can I watch the Hunger Games prequel?

As of writing, Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be exclusively available to watch in cinemas on Friday, November 17.

The movie will be available both on regular cinema screens and IMAX. To purchase tickets, visit the official Hunger Games website, or your local cinema.

Is Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on streaming?

No, the Hunger Games prequel is not available on any streaming service as of writing. It is currently about to release exclusively in cinemas.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While the current Rotten Tomatoes critics score for Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is 66%, there have been rave revies for the movie. We ourselves gave the flick 4 stars, stating, “This is the Hunger Games as we have never seen them before, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes only enriches the world of Panem. It has its faults, but if you’re looking for a prequel that expands the world and its characters, this movie rings true.”

Article continues after ad

When and where will Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes be on streaming?

There is currently no confirmation if and when the Hunger Games prequel movie will be available on streaming. However, we can make theories.

Article continues after ad

Since all of the other Hunger Games movies are available to stream, we can expect the same for Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The length of time it stays in cinemas before heading to streaming will depend on the success of the movie – the bigger it is, the longer it will remain in theatres. But we can imagine that we’ll have the movie in our homes by this time next year at the latest.

As for where we will be able to stream the movie, according to Deadline, Lionsgate, the studio that produces the Hunger Games films, has struck a deal with the platforms Starz and Roku. This means that Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will exclusively stream on the former platform, before jumping to the latter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Afterwards, following the trajectory of the previous films, we could see the prequel movie appear on Netflix, Max, or Hulu at any point in the future.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will premiere in cinemas on November 17. Check out our other Hunger Games coverage below: