Hunger Games: Is Donald Sutherland in Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes?

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes features a younger actor playing President Snow, but does the original actor, Donald Sutherland, show up?

The Hunger Games, set in a world in which children are forced to fight each other to the death in an arena created by the oppressive Capitol, is considered to be one of the best of the teen dystopian genre.

The popular franchise – which catapulted lead actor Jennifer Lawrence to stardom – expanded in 2020 when author of the original books Suzanne Collins released a prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Said book now has its own movie, which is releasing globally today.

But while we’ve discussed whether or not Lawrence will appear in the prequel movie, considering that the film’s plot centres around President Snow’s teen years, will we be getting a cameo from the original Coriolanus Snow actor, Donald Sutherland?

Is Donald Sutherland in Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes?

No, the older President Snow does not make an appearance in the Hunger Games prequel movie. In fact, none of the original Hunger Games actors show up.

This is because most of the original characters are not present in the prequel story. The only characters we know that show up in the original franchise are Snow (obviously) and his cousin, Tigris, who appears briefly in Mockingjay, played by Eugenie Bondurant. Neither are played by the same actor, with younger Snow being played by Tom Blyth and younger Tigris being played by Hunter Schafer.

The book does not feature an older Snow either, but some fans were hoping to maybe see a cameo from Sutherland in a post-credits scene, which is sadly not the case.

Sutherland is still a busy actor however, despite being in his late 80s. He recently played the role of Mr. Harrigan in the 2022 Netflix film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (based on the book If It Bleeds by Stephen King) and the Judge in 2023’s Miranda’s Victim. He is also well known for his appearances in Pride & Prejudice, Ad Astra, MASH, and Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

The synopsis of the Hunger Games prequel is as follows: “Years before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow remains the last hope for his fading lineage. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow becomes alarmed when he’s assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird from District 12. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and political savvy, they race against time to ultimately reveal who’s a songbird and who’s a snake.”

