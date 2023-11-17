Will there be another Hunger Games book?

The Hunger Games fans got another installment to the franchise with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Suzanne Collins developed a prequel book published in 2022, but are there plans for another Hunger Games book?

The first installment of Collins’s trilogy was published in 2008 with The Hunger Games. It follows the story of Katniss Everdeen as she volunteers as tribute to protect her younger sister from the 74th annual Hunger Games. Catching Fire was published in 2009 and Mockingjay in 2010. Two years later, the first live-action adaptation hit theaters in 2012 and ended with Mockingjay – Part 2 in 2015.

After the franchise success of The Hunger Games, Collins wrote a prequel book titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. It’s set 64 years before the events of Katniss’s story during the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Lionsgate also developed the prequel novel into a movie with Rachel Zegler in the lead as Lucy Gray Baird. As the movie also sees success at the box office, will Collins develop a sequel or another Hunger Games book?

Could Songbirds and Snakes get a sequel installment?

Suzanne Collins hasn’t revealed plans to write another book in the Hunger Games series and no plans to develop a sequel to The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

According to producer Nina Jacobson, if Collins has no plans to develop a sequel for Songbirds & Snakes or another Hunger Games book, they will leave the franchise as is.

In an interview with Polygon, she said, “If [Collins] had a story in this world with something she wanted to talk about, something to explore, then great. But if not, better to leave a franchise as something people feel fondly about rather than crank out a sequel for the sake of a sequel.”

“Do I think she will write more books in the world? I do, and I hope she will. Do I have any idea what they’ll be? Not really!” she also revealed.

Collins explained why she decided to return to the franchise with a prequel book in 2020. “Here’s how it works now. I have two worlds, the Underland (the world of The Underland Chronicles series) and Panem (the world of The Hunger Games). I use both of them to explore elements of just war theory. When I find a related topic that I want to examine, then I look for the place it best fits. The state of nature debate of the Enlightenment period naturally lent itself to a story centered on Coriolanus Snow,” she said to Scholastic.

Jacobson added that Collins doesn’t write for the paycheck, but instead writes when she has a story to tell. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes left the possibility of more ventures into unexplored areas of the franchise. For now, fans will have to wait and see when inspiration strikes the writer.

