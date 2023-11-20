The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes cast weigh in on ambiguous ending for Lucy Gray

The end of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes leaves the fate of main character Lucy Gray up to interpretation, with the main actors believing that she does in fact live to sing another song.

The Hunger Games is one of the most beloved YA book and movie franchises of the 2010s. While the books have a massive following in their own right, the original movie adaptations were a massive success for Liongate — a leading force in the YA craze that permeated the movie experience of the 2010s.

Now however, fans of the hit franchise are flocking back to theatres thanks to the new movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The new film, an adaptation of the prequel book, chronicles the early life of franchise villain Coriolanus Snow.

His life as a mentor of the 10th Hunger Games and how his relationship with Lucy Gray Baird impacts his development into the dictator fans now from the original trilogy.

Lionsgate The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is already a massive hit with Hunger Games fans

And while Lucy Gray does escape the games and win, her fate at the end of the movie is one that is left up to the imagination of fans. A major debate sparking within the Hunger Games community whether or not Lucy Grey survives the event of the books or if she is killed by the Capitol.

In a recent interview with Collider, Rachel Zegler, who plays Lucy Gray, weighed in on the ending, confident that her character does survive at the end of the film.

“I can feel that she got away. She’s so much more clever than anybody gives her credit for because it’s just one of those stories where Coriolanus thinks that he’s ahead of the game, and in reality, he’s 12 steps behind her.”

Zegler then compares the way Lucy Gray travels through the world to be “like the bird … in the poem that she sings, that she flies away and that she gets to be free the way she wanted to be, that she really did run like the others were planning to do.”

However, actor Tom Blyth, who portrays young Snow in the new movie, is unsure whether or not Lucy Grey does live to sing another song. Stating in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, “I think it’s great that we don’t know whether he succeeds.”

