Hunger Games: Does the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes have a post-credits scene?

The newest Hunger Games movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has a lot packed in – but does this include a post-credits scene?

It’s been over 10 years since The Hunger Games franchise was in full swing. Based in a world in which children are forced to fight each other to the death in an arena created and run by the oppressive Capitol society, the original series proved to be a commercial and critical success.

The franchise expanded in 2020 when author Suzanne Collins released a prequel novel, focusing on the early life of the original villain, President Snow. And now it’s getting its own movie adaptation.

We’ve already covered how long the movie is, as it has a lot to get through, but what about anything extra; more specifically, is there a post-credits scene in the movie?

Is there a Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes post-credits scene?

No, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes doesn’t have a post-credits scene, just like The Hunger Games movies before it.

Granted, the movie ends when the book does, meaning that there was no extra material to film. Some fans hypothesized that there would be a cameo from a Hunger Games alumni, but no such scene appears after the credits.

However, it’s still worth sticking around, as the credits feature the hit song made specifically for the film: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Can’t Catch Me Now.” Give it a listen below:

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

“With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor.

“Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.”

