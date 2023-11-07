How long is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes prequel movie takes us back into the world of the Hunger Games, but for how long?

It’s been over a decade since The Hunger Games franchise was in full swing. Set in a world in which children are forced to fight each other to the death in an arena created and run by the oppressive Capitol society, the original series proved a commercial and critical success.

The franchise expanded in 2020 when author Suzanne Collins released a prequel novel. This book, titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, focuses on the early life of the original books’ villain, President Snow. And now it’s getting its own movie adaptation.

Said movie is almost here, but considering how long the book is, how long is the movie?

How long is The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes movie?

The Hunger Games prequel movie is around 2 hours and 38 minutes long. With the film pushing three hours, it’s best to take a bathroom break before heading into the cinema!

This great length isn’t deterring audiences however, as so far the movie has been receiving rave reviews.

It makes sense that this movie would be the longest, given that it’s also the longest book, standing at over 150,000 words – the closest to this length is Catching Fire, which is just over 100,000.

Because of this length, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was actually almost split into two movies, akin to Mockingjay. However, given that director Francis Lawrence regretted that previous split for multiple reasons, this idea was quickly forgotten.

The plot for the upcoming movie is as follows: “Years before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow remains the last hope for his fading lineage. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow becomes alarmed when he’s assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird from District 12. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and political savvy, they race against time to ultimately reveal who’s a songbird and who’s a snake.”

Check out the trailer below, and may the odds be ever in your favor:

