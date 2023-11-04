The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was almost two movies

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was almost split in two, but the Hunger Games proved why this was a bad idea.

In the early 2010s, the young adult dystopian genre permeated the book and movie worlds. One of the biggest and best successes to come from this time was The Hunger Games, set in a world in which children are forced to fight each other to the death in an arena created and run by the oppressive and controlling Capitol society.

The franchise expanded in 2020 when author Suzanne Collins released a prequel novel. This book, titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, focuses on the early life of the original books’ villain, President Snow. The book proved to be popular among fans, so popular in fact, that it’s now getting its own movie adaptation.

Said movie is almost here, and now its director, Francis Lawrence, has since revealed that there were plans to follow in the footsteps of the original franchise, that being splitting the movie into two parts.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence stated that he thought about it, but ultimately decided against that route, explaining that “There was, like, one second where I thought, Do we do two movies? I decided, no, we’re not going down that road again.”

Lawrence has already revealed regret at his choices for Mockingjay. See, originally the third and final book of the Hunger Games books, Mockingjay, was split into two movies, that being The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 in 2014 and 2015.

This trend of splitting young adult series into two movies was kick-started by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2010-2011, and is considered to be the best of its kind. Both parts of the final story were critical and financial hits. However, movie franchises that attempted to follow suit floundered. Twilight: Breaking Dawn did okay, but The Hunger Games: Mockingjay saw the poorest box office returns and critical reception of the franchise, and the Divergent series was even cancelled prior to its finale.

Since The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a single novel, and separate to the rest of the series, keeping it as a single movie seems like the best idea. However, considering how jam-packed the book is, this movie is set to be the longest film in the franchise so far, with a run time of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

