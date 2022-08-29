TV & MoviesTV & Movies

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick at home – where to stream online

Chris Tilly
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly in Top Gun: Maverick. It's unclear if they'd return for Top Gun 3.Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick has been little short of a phenomenon since it released in cinemas at the start of the summer, and now there’s multiple ways you can watch the Tom Cruise movie at home.

Top Gun: Maverick hit screens at the end of May. The belated sequel received positive reviews across the board, and has also broken multiple box office records.

Grossing more than $1.4 billion globally, it’s hit nearly $700 million domestically, and is still in the US top five some three months later.

In the process, Top Gun: Maverick has become the most financially successful film of Tom Cruise’s career.

Where can you watch Tom Gun: Maverick at home?

In the US, Top Gun: Maverick is available for purchase at Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and YouTube. The price point is $20.

In the UK, Top Gun 2 is available at the Sky Store in HD Digital for £13.99, HD Digital + DVD for £15.99, and HD Digital + Blu-ray for £17.99. While you can buy the “2-Movie Bundle” of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick on HD Digital for £18.99.

Top Gun 2 is also available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, as well as Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube.

Is Top Gun 2 streaming?

While Top Gun: Maverick is available to purchase, it isn’t yet available to rent, nor is it part of any existing subscription service.

If there’s a deal in place, it might hit Netflix or Amazon later in the year.

But if not, the Top Gun sequel is a Paramount release, and therefore likely to stream on the studio’s own subscription service, Paramount Plus.

Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray details

Details for the Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray were announced earlier this month, with Top Gun 2 available to buy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 1.

Extras include…

  • Cleared For Take Off – Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G’s in a fighter plane.
  • Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick – Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!
  • A Love Letter To Aviation – Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.
  • Forging The Darkstar – Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.
  • Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival – Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
  • “Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga Music Video – Watch Lady Gaga’s music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.
  • “I Ain’t Worried” – OneRepublic Music Video – Check out the music video to the original new song from OneRepublic.
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer – We all share the same fate. Watch the official teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise. Coming to theatres 2023.

Top Gun: Maverick is still in cinemas now.

keep reading

KSI smiling at camera in brown shirt and with headphones on
Entertainment

KSI explains why he didn’t call out Jake Paul after Swarmz & Pineda wins

Connor Bennett
Ryzen 9 Ludicrous Speeds with the Spaceballs Plaid Background
Tech

New Ryzen 7950X processor hits ludicrous speeds in leaked analysis

Joel Loynds
best shotgun loadouts in warzone
Call of Duty

Best Warzone shotguns and loadouts to use for them

Jacob Hale
loading...