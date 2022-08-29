How to watch Top Gun: Maverick at home – where to stream online

Top Gun: Maverick has been little short of a phenomenon since it released in cinemas at the start of the summer, and now there’s multiple ways you can watch the Tom Cruise movie at home.

Top Gun: Maverick hit screens at the end of May. The belated sequel received positive reviews across the board, and has also broken multiple box office records.

Grossing more than $1.4 billion globally, it’s hit nearly $700 million domestically, and is still in the US top five some three months later.

In the process, Top Gun: Maverick has become the most financially successful film of Tom Cruise’s career.

Where can you watch Tom Gun: Maverick at home?

In the US, Top Gun: Maverick is available for purchase at Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and YouTube. The price point is $20.

In the UK, Top Gun 2 is available at the Sky Store in HD Digital for £13.99, HD Digital + DVD for £15.99, and HD Digital + Blu-ray for £17.99. While you can buy the “2-Movie Bundle” of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick on HD Digital for £18.99.

Top Gun 2 is also available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, as well as Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube.

Is Top Gun 2 streaming?

While Top Gun: Maverick is available to purchase, it isn’t yet available to rent, nor is it part of any existing subscription service.

If there’s a deal in place, it might hit Netflix or Amazon later in the year.

But if not, the Top Gun sequel is a Paramount release, and therefore likely to stream on the studio’s own subscription service, Paramount Plus.

Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray details

Details for the Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray were announced earlier this month, with Top Gun 2 available to buy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 1.

Extras include…

Cleared For Take Off – Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G’s in a fighter plane.

– Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G’s in a fighter plane. Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick – Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!

– Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever! A Love Letter To Aviation – Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.

– Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day. Forging The Darkstar – Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.

– Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie. Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival – Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

– Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. “Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga Music Video – Watch Lady Gaga’s music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

– Watch Lady Gaga’s music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. “I Ain’t Worried” – OneRepublic Music Video – Check out the music video to the original new song from OneRepublic.

– Check out the music video to the original new song from OneRepublic. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer – We all share the same fate. Watch the official teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise. Coming to theatres 2023.

Top Gun: Maverick is still in cinemas now.