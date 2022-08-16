TV & MoviesTV & Movies

Top Gun Maverick finally gets streaming & Blu-ray release date

Cameron Frew
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise in Top Gun Maverick
Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick will soar into your home soon, with release dates announced for the movie’s arrival on streaming, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-Ray.

After years of on-off, worrisome box office hauls, 2022 has been a return to form: Marvel is back in full swing with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange 2, and Thor: Love and Thunder; The Batman secured more than $770 million; and that’s before we get to Minions: The Rise of Gru and Jurassic World Dominion.

This year’s movie slate is far from over, but we’ll not see a greater success story than Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise’s high-flying sequel to his 1986 classic. At the time of writing, it’s grossed more than $1.37 billion worldwide – and it’s still going.

Cinema-goers are still packing out screenings – it’s even returned to IMAX on several occasions – but, naturally, people want to know when they can watch it at home. Now, we know.

Top Gun Maverick streaming & Blu-ray release date announced

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to buy and rent digitally from August 23, on all major platforms.

For the physical media collectors among us – the true master race – Top Gun: Maverick will be available to buy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 1.

As per Collider, here’s the bonus content that’ll accompany the physical release of the film:

  • Cleared For Take Off – Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G’s in a fighter plane.
  • Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick – Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!
  • A Love Letter To Aviation – Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.
  • Forging The Darkstar – Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.
  • Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival – Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
  • “Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga Music Video – Watch Lady Gaga’s music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.
  • “I Ain’t Worried” – OneRepublic Music Video – Check out the music video to the original new song from OneRepublic.
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer – We all share the same fate. Watch the official teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise. Coming to theatres 2023.

It will also be available in a 4K Ultra HD steelbook, although the artwork hasn’t yet been released.

