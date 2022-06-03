When and where can I watch Doctor Strange 2 at home?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was one of the MCU’s biggest spectacles in the cinema. Now it’s traveling through the multiverse towards your home.

Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the newest film to come out of the MCU. The film follows the titular Doctor Strange – played by Benedict Cumberbatch – as he attempts to save the multiverse from the Scarlet Witch’s plans.

The film manages to stand out amongst Marvel’s current plethora of movies due to its surrealist horror elements – which is no doubt due to Evil Dead director Sam Raimi – along with its introduction of the character America Chavez, amongst other Marvel cameos that this article won’t spoil.

Where can I watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Doctor Strange 2 will be available to view in the same place as many MCU projects; the on-demand streaming platform Disney+.

Considering that Doctor Strange 2 will be following the events of Marvel show Wandavision – which can also be viewed on Disney+ – the film obviously wasn’t going to be placed anywhere else.

The release announcement was made by actors Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olson – who plays Wanda Maximoff AKA the Scarlet Witch – in a video on Disney+’s twitter earlier this week.

Take a trip back into the Multiverse 🌀 Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming June 22 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/NIlYZ8ZnVq — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 2, 2022

When can I watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be coming to the streaming platform on-demand on June 22.

That means that fans have less than 3 weeks to wait. So sort a Disney+ subscription, grab the popcorn, and experience the madness from the comfort of your own home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can still be watched in cinemas now.