How to watch Doctor Who episodes on Disney Plus

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Here is how to watch Doctor Who when the show finally arrives on Disney Plus.

The announcement that Doctor Who would be available for international audiences on Disney Plus caused shockwaves for fans of the sci-fi franchise.

In a deal between BBC and Disney, the show will now be available on the streaming service in all locations other than the U.K. and Ireland, where it will remain broadcast on BBC.

However, many questions linger as to whether all the episodes of the long-running show will be available on the streaming service, and how fans will be able to watch once the new episodes air. Here’s everything you need to know about the new streaming deal for Doctor Who.

When will Doctor Who be available on Disney Plus?

Doctor Who will make his debut on Disney+ in November 2023. This will mark the airing of the 60th-anniversary specials which will include David Tennant’s return to the franchise in the role of the Fourteenth Doctor.

In addition, all episodes that include the recently-announced Fifteenth Doctor (played by Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa) will appear on Disney Plus concurrently to their airing on BBC.

Will older episodes of Doctor Who be available on Disney+?

The announcement from BBC appears to signal that only new episodes of Doctor Who will be available on Disney Plus as they air.

The statement that “[t]he new episodes will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023 for fans all over the world” and the lack of references to any of the previous Doctors (other than the Fourteenth Doctor’s appearance in the upcoming specials) makes it unlikely that any of the previous episodes featuring Tenant, Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, and more would be featured on Disney Plus.

We will update this space as more information becomes available.