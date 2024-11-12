Where can you watch Landman? There’s only one way

Forget Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan has a new show coming out this month, set to explore the competitive and dangerous world of oil drilling – here’s where to watch Landman.

Did you ever wonder what would happen if Taylor Sheridan decided to do There Will Be Blood? No? Well, you’re getting it anyway. Landman is the Yellowstone creator’s newest invention, and it’s arriving on November 17.

Starring Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm, Landman examines the complex inner workings of the oil rig industry in Texas. It’s based on the hit Boomtown podcast, and should be just as riddled with tension and twists as Sheridan’s other works.

Here’s everything you know about how to watch Landman when it arrives.

Is Landman on Paramount Plus?

Yes! Landman will be streaming on Paramount Plus from November 17, 2024.

Landman is exclusive to the streaming service. That means you have to be subscribed to the platform. The ‘Essential’ bundle is $7.99 per month and $59.99 per year.

If you’re looking to go commercial-free, Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME is $12.99 per month and $119.99 per year.

Will Landman be on the Paramount Network?

Nope. Landman is releasing exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

Paramount releases can be a little tricky, with the likes of Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown all having different release methods. Landman is simple by comparison – you just need to have a Paramount Plus subscription.

When is Landman out?

The first two episodes will drop on November 17 on Paramount Plus.

After that, new episodes will drop every week until the season finale on January 12, 2025.

Paramount

Here’s the full schedule:

Episode 1 ‘Landman’: November 17, 2024

Episode 2 ‘Dreamers and Losers’: November 17, 2024

Episode 3 ‘Hell Has a Front Yard’: November 24, 2024

Episode 4 ‘The Sting of Second Chances’: December 1, 2024

Episode 5 ‘TBC’: December 8, 2024

Episode 6 ‘Beware the Second Beating’: December 15, 2024

Episode 7 ‘All Roads Lead to a Hole’: December 22, 2024

Episode 8 ‘TBC’: November 29, 2024

Episode 9 ‘WolfCamp’: January 5, 2024

Episode 10 ‘The Crumbs of Hope’: January 12, 2024

While you wait, check out our list of other new TV shows streaming this month. You can also get the details on Sheridan’s upcoming shows like 6666 and The Madison.