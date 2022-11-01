How to watch Don’t Worry Darling – Where to stream

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Here’s your guide on how to watch the most infamous movie of the year, Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Don’t Worry Darling, a new psychological thriller from director Olivia Wilde, is arguably the biggest movie of the year, though perhaps not for the right reasons.

The story is as follows: “Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?”

The film has been riddled with drama from it’s conception, and while this infamy hasn’t really led to critical success – it currently has a 38% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes – the movie certainly seems popular, so here’s how to get your hands on it.

Don’t Worry Darling release date

Don’t Worry Darling initially came to cinemas on September 23, 2022, and was released digitally not long afterwards. The film was put out by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, topped the box office during its opening weekend, and grossed $44.9 million domestically over five weeks.

You can watch the trailer for the film below:

How to watch Don’t Worry Darling

If you still want to get the cinematic experience, Don’t Worry Darling can actually still be seen at the theater, and will be for the foreseeable future.

But if you’re wanting to watch the film from the comfort of your own home, firstly you can buy or rent the film on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or Google play, priced from $17.99.

Is Don’t Worry Darling on streaming?

Don’t Worry Darling isn’t available to stream just yet, but the film is coming to HBO Max on November 7, a little over six weeks after the movie first hit theatres.

Don’t Worry Darling will be available to stream for whoever has an HBO Max account.