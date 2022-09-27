How to watch the Twilight movies in order

What order do the Twilight movies go in? The vampire saga has been out for a decade, but if you’re still planning to get into them this fall, here’s the order to watch them, whether it’s release order or chronological order.

The Twilight Saga has been somewhat of a juggernaut in popular culture throughout the last two decades. Despite being mocked at the time – due to a mix of the franchises’ arguably poor writing and a classic cultural vitriol for anything that teenage girls like – the franchise is now generally looked back on with endearment, for better or worse.

Since the autumn season is here, there is no better time to rewatch the series, and some may even be getting into the Twilight Saga for the first time.

But what order do you watch the movies of the Twilight saga? Do the films have a different timeline or did they come out chronologically? Well, let us guide you…

All Twilight movies in release order

The Twilight Saga’s movies were filmed and released consecutively throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s, with the final film premiering in 2012.

Here’s the order of how they were released:

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

All Twilight movies in chronological order

Now, you can pretty much watch every movie from the Twilight Saga in the order that it was released if you wish to watch the films chronologically. However, we’ve added in something extra if you’re looking for more Twilight content:

Side Reading: The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner (2010)

Twilight (2008)

Let’s start at the very beginning, a very good place to start. Twilight came out in 2008 and begins the story of Edward and Bella, the most iconic supernatural couple. This film kickstarted the craze that was supernatural romances, which dominated teen media for a good few years.

The story follows the pair as they meet in the overcast Forks, and Bella discovers what Edward truly is… a vampire. Romantic and vampiric hijinks ensue, obviously. And who will ever forget that baseball scene?

Where to watch Twilight: You can watch all the movies in the Twilight Saga on Peacock Premium in the US, and on Netflix in many other countries.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

New Moon is really where the love triangle aspect of the Twilight Saga came to fruition. Edward and Bella break up for a short time, during which a connection begins building between her and childhood friend Jacob. Only thing is, Jacob’s now a supernatural being of his own.

You’ve got Romeo and Juliet allegories, the introduction of the villainous Volturi, and the greatest line in the franchise, “Where the hell have you been, loca?” What more would you want from a sequel?

Where to watch New Moon: You can watch the Twilight Saga on Peacock Premium in the US, and on Netflix in many other countries.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

This film is where the Twilight saga became an action series in the hopes of drawing a bigger audience. The film continues the love triangle, but adds in the return of Victoria, who is attempting to kill Bella after her lover, James, was killed in the first film.

The film has some pretty fun action, some actually smart decisions made by the characters, and you get to learn more about the wild – and arguably more interesting – back stories of the rest of the Cullens.

Where to watch Eclipse: You can watch the Twilight Saga on Peacock Premium in the US, and on Netflix in many other countries.

Side Reading: The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner (2010)

Now, if you’re reading this list and thinking, “I didn’t know there was another Twilight movie!” Well, you would be right, because this isn’t a movie.

It is, however, an interesting spin-off novel by Stephanie Meyer about one of the characters from Eclipse, Bree Tanner. Bree is a teenage girl that was turned into a vampire and drafted into Victoria’s army during the franchise’s third film. If you’ve read the title, or seen the film, you know things don’t go well for the young girl.

If you’re looking for other side reading, there is also the 2020 book Midnight Sun, which tells the story of the Twilight Saga from Edward’s perspective. We haven’t added it to list this as it basically covers the same events as the films do, but check it out if you fancy it!

Where to watch The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner: There is no official film adaptation, but you can see her in Eclipse.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

We’ve reached the precipice of the franchise. In Breaking Dawn Part 1, things are at their most romantic, and most horrifying. Bella and Edward get married, but the consummation of their marriage leads to Bella getting pregnant, which then leads to arguably the most traumatizing birth sequence in any film ever.

The film also shows the concept of imprinting in full force, and if you know what that is… hopefully it doesn’t stop your enjoyment of the film.

Where to watch Breaking Dawn – Part 1: You can watch the Twilight Saga on Peacock Premium in the US, and on Netflix in many other countries.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

This is the last film in the franchise, and the last film chronologically. Bella is now a vampire (finally) but her and Edward’s problems are far from over. After the birth of their hybrid daughter, the Volturi is back to destroy the Cullens, and the family must now recruit vampires all over the world to fight for their cause.

Featuring an epic battle scene and a less than epic twist after that battle, Breaking Dawn – Part 2 was a memorable conclusion to the series. Now say it with us, “You nicknamed my daughter after the Loch Ness Monster?!?”

Where to watch Breaking Dawn – Part 2: You can watch the Twilight Saga on Peacock Premium in the US, and on Netflix for many other countries.

The Twilight movies are also available to stream on-demand via Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.