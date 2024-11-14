The Rock’s newest movie is competing with Borderlands for biggest flop of 2024

The Rock’s newest movie, Red One, isn’t tracking too well at the box office, giving Borderlands a run for its money as 2024’s biggest flop.

While there was plenty of anticipation surrounding the Borderlands film, especially given its many delays, the star-studded flick came and went with a whimper, not a bang. Largely panned as the “worst movie of the year,” fans were deeply critical of its pivots from the source material.

As a result, its run in cinemas didn’t last all too long, raking in just $33 million total when all was said and done, a far cry from its reported $115 million budget. However, it might not end up as the year’s biggest bomb.

Warner Bros.’ 2024 Christmas flick Red One is hot on its heels. Starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Chris Evans, J. K. Simmons, and Lucy Liu, the film was intended to be the start of what’s been described as a ‘Christmas franchise.’ But if opening weekend figures are any indication, the plug may soon be pulled on that idea

Red One is reportedly tracking to earn as low as $25 million (or as high as $40 million) through its opening weekend. While that’s comparable to the total box office earnings of Borderlands, zooming out reveals how dire the situation truly is.

Red One’s budget more than doubles that of Borderlands, costing more than $250 million to bring to screen, let alone additional marketing costs. Should it fail to pick up steam over the next week, it could mean a loss of hundreds of millions all up.

It’s worth noting, initial figures come from 4,032 cinemas across North America. Worldwide, the film has hit 25,195 screens but only amassed $28 million thus far, according to reports.

Sitting at a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 37%, Red One has an uphill climb ahead before it inevitably makes its way to streaming platforms, likely in time for the holidays.