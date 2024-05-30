The Chosen creator confirms ‘Jesus Cinematic Universe’ plans with 3 spinoffs

Dallas Jenkins knows exactly when The Chosen will end — but that doesn’t mean the journey needs to stop, with the creator already envisioning three spinoffs.

When Jenkins directed The Shepherd in 2017, a short film exploring the birth of Jesus, he couldn’t have known what lay ahead. More than five years later, bolstered by the biggest crowdfunding campaign in TV history and extraordinary viewership (at least 200 million people worldwide have seen a single episode), The Chosen is a bona-fide phenomenon.

The series, which explores the life and ministry of Christ as outlined in the Gospels (with a few dramatic changes here and there), is currently filming Season 5. We know that Season 6 will take place over one day, 24-style, as Jesus prepares to be crucified, while Season 7 will revolve around the resurrection.

While fans may be dreading the show’s end, Jenkins has other plans for The Chosen. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he spoke about his hopes for a Taylor Sheridan-esque expansion into other projects — creating a ‘Jesus Cinematic Universe’ of The Chosen spinoffs, if you will.

While entertaining the prospect of Moses and Noah shows, he specifically has three ideas: a “sequel about the Book of Acts and the rise of the early church, a Ruth and Boaz movie, and an animated series for kids set in the world of The Chosen,” as per the outlet.

Don’t expect a Young Jesus spinoff, though. “We’re talking about a lot of Old Testament shows and spinoffs; we’ve already laid some Easter eggs for them — no pun intended,” he explained.

“I don’t think the Old Testament is any trickier to do than The Crown or Rome or Vikings. We think we’re close to another tipping point.

“One of the most exciting things is that so many people tell us they’re into the show in the same way they’re into Marvel or DC. But we didn’t do it cynically — ‘Let’s create a Marvel experience and find content that fits.’ It started with the content.”

