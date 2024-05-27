The Chosen fans make big claim about Dallas Jenkins

When fans aren’t complaining about the wait for The Chosen Season 4 on streaming, they can be pretty complimentary about creator Dallas Jenkins — and they now consider him part of an acclaimed group.

Jenkins’ journey with The Chosen began in 2017 with ‘The Shepherd’, a pilot that became the proof-of-concept for a series chronicling Jesus Christ’s life and ministry from the Gospels.

It is one of the most-watched shows on the planet; it’s believed more than 200 million people have seen it in some form, and it broke Baywatch’s record as the most-translated TV series in history (and it’s aiming for more than 500 other languages).

The Chosen has aggravated its fan base over the past few months due to Season 4’s delay, blamed on “legal issues” reportedly stemming from its breakaway from Angel Studios. However, Jenkins has still been praised for his regular updates and engagement with viewers — and now he’s being hailed as “one of the greatest evangelists ever.”

“Think about it. He is doing what C.S. Lewis, Billy Graham, Corrie ten Boom, and Pope Francis are/were doing. His form of communication is a show. Thank you Dallas, thank you Jonathan, thank you to the whole Chosen crew,” one fan wrote on the subreddit.

Fans have noted that Jenkins engages with all religions and even atheists. “I just thank him for being open to all denominations. I mean he is still a Protestant, but he allowed Jonathan Roumie, a devout Catholic, to play the lead role and have some Catholic-friendly scenes,” another commented, with one user agreeing: “This is why it works as well as it does. He casts a broad net.”

“I love how open he’s been theologically and really is trying hard to bridge together multiple denominations as he’s creating his show,” a third wrote.

“This series, with its detailed portrayal of the day-to-day life of the apostles, with its humanizing of all the characters, even the ‘bad guys’, is the greatest advancement of religious engagement in my lifetime,” a fourth added, calling it “truly inspired.”

