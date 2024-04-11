The Chosen 4 can now be streamed online — but there’s a catch

The Chosen Season 4 is technically available to stream online — but there’s a very specific condition, and some may not meet the criteria.

The Chosen is one of the most-watched shows across the world, believed to have reached 200 million viewers since its launch. However, while past seasons have been available to stream for free, Season 4 is a bit more complicated.

Legal issues (believed to be between the show and its “former partner” Angel Studios) have prevented the new episodes from coming to streaming after its theatrical run, much to the ire of fans.

However, there is a way you can watch it. The first four episodes are available via Outreach Films — however, it’s for screenings in churches, not individual use.

“When you create a subscription, you affirm your association with a church or ministry, and commit to only use these videos within your church facility for community engagement and not for personal entertainment. Bring your neighbors together through the power of shared viewing experiences,” the website explains.

“Designed exclusively for churches and ministries, our platform offers licensed content perfect for congregational screenings. Our service is not intended for individual home entertainment but rather for fostering community and fellowship within your church walls.”

That’s not to say you can’t create an account and watch, as some fans online have already done, but you’d be in violating the show’s licence. “Screenings must be free to the public and not streamed on your website or social pages,” Outreach added.

While there’s no other way to watch Season 4 right now, all three previous seasons of The Chosen are currently streaming on the show’s website for free. You can also pre-order the new season on Blu-ray and DVD.