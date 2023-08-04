The Chi Season 6 is finally here, but some audiences may not be able to watch it yet – so, here’s how you can stream the new season wherever you are with a VPN, even if you’re outside the US.

The Chi, created by Lena Waithe, first premiered on Showtime in January 2018. From its first season, the show follows “a fateful turn of events that sends shockwaves through a community on the Southside of Chicago and connects the lives of Emmett (Jacob Latimore), Brandon (Jason Mitchell), Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), and Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert) in unexpected ways.”

After continued critical acclaim and devout viewership, we’re now into the sixth season. “The Chi fam face new challenges while deepening the ties that make their community much more than just a neighborhood. Emmett’s new business partnership puts stress on his relationship with Kiesha, Victor navigates his private life going public, and Kevin, Jake and Papa decide what kind of men they want to be, all while Douda extends his powerful reach over the South Side. It’s time to grow up, step up and boss up,” the official synopsis reads.

While some fans have already been enjoying The Chi Season 6, others have been left waiting – but don’t worry, there’s an easy way to watch it wherever you are, so here’s what you need to know.

How to watch The Chi Season 6 from anywhere with a VPN

If you can’t access The Chi Season 6 right now, here’s what you need to do:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Sign up for Paramount+ with Showtime and start streaming

The Chi Season 6 premiered on Paramount+ on August 4, followed by its linear debut on Showtime on August 6. In Canada, it’s already available on Crave, but for folks in the UK and elsewhere, there’s no release date – so using a VPN is your only option to watch it right now.

Best VPN to watch The Chi Season 6

ExpressVPN is the best VPN if you’re trying to watch The Chi Season 6.

It comes with super-fast servers, secure connections free from throttling, strong encryption and security, and seamless integration with Windows and OS operating systems, as well as PlayStation and Xbox.

You can also connect to other countries outside the US and UK, so if there are other streaming platforms and libraries you can’t access where you are right now, you can broaden your browser’s horizons with a simple click.

The Chi Season 6 started streaming on August 4. In the meantime, check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

