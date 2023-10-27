One of the year’s best horror movies, Talk to Me, has landed on Netflix UK – here’s how to watch the film if you’re in the US.

Who knew that an embalmed hand could be so terrifying? There’s far more to the story than meets the eye in Talk to Me, a masterfully atmospheric horror from YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou.

As we said in our four-star review: “The real star of the show is the Philippou brothers, who effortlessly integrate their YouTube knowledge and skills into the narrative, taking classic possession sequences and putting an inventive and exhilarating spin onto them, so said scenes leap off the screen.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though the A24 movie dropped in summer, it’s the perfect Halloween watch, which is why Netflix UK has just added the film to its library – if you’re in the US, fret not, as you too can get in on the action.

How to watch Talk to Me on Netflix in the US

If you want to know how to watch Talk to Me on Netflix in the US, the answer is very simple: with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Connect to any UK location and either login to Netflix or create an account

Watch and enjoy

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you don’t have a Netflix account, as of October 18, the cost of the Basic Plan jumped from $9.99 per month to $11.99, while the $19.99 per month Premium Plan now costs $22.99.

Article continues after ad

The $6.99 Ad-Supported Plan and the $15.49 Standard Plan have stayed the same price in the US.

You can read more about Netflix prices here, and check out our other Halloween content below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission