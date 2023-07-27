How to watch Talk to Me – is it streaming?

Talk to Me, a new terrifying Australian horror from A24, is nearly here – so, here’s how to watch it and if it’s available on streaming.

Australia has produced some brutal (emotionally and physically) horror movies: Wolf Creek pit unlucky backpackers against a sharpshooting, lunatic serial killer in the outback; Relic creepily illustrated how dementia consumes a family; and The Babadook came armed with an instantly iconic monster and one of the best on-screen portrayals of depression.

Talk to Me is primed to enter the acclaimed echelon, coming from YouTube maestros Danny and Michael Philippou. It has a sinisterly simple premise: a group of teenagers uses a mysterious ceramic hand to tether themselves to spirits, but – of course – it all goes very wrong.

With the movie due to arrive, here’s how to watch Talk to Me and if and when it’ll be available to watch on streaming.

Is Talk to Me on streaming?

Talk to Me is exclusively available in cinemas worldwide from July 28, 2023. It isn’t available on streaming right now.

When will Talk to Me come to streaming?

We don’t have a streaming release date for Talk to Me yet, but it’ll likely be available to buy or rent digitally by September 2023.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was also distributed by A24, and it took around two months for its digital release. Now, that movie was an unexpected performer at the box office and eventually became a Best Picture winner, so Talk to Me isn’t quite as predictable; if it doesn’t make a lot of money, it could drop on VOD quicker, but if it continually attracts audiences, we may be waiting a little longer.

As for what streaming platform it’ll come to, our best bet is Max, as it already has several A24 movies in its library. Paramount+ with Showtime is also a possibility, as Pearl and X are currently available to stream there. As it doesn’t have any specific ties to a platform – unlike Oppenheimer with Peacock – it could arrive on several streamers.

We don’t have any information on its physical media release yet, but we’ll update this space as soon as we do.

The official synopsis reads: “When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.”

You can check out our review of Talk to Me here, and our other horror coverage here.