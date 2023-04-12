Talk to Me: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, & more

Talk to Me is a new horror movie that’s been causing something of a sensation at film festivals worldwide. Here’s everything we know about the forthcoming scary movie, from release date and trailer, to cast, plot, and more.

Talk to Me is an Australian horror movie that debuted at the Adelaide Film Festival in 2022, before screening at Sundance in January 2023, and SXSW in Texas in March.

The reviews at those festivals have been overwhelmingly positive, with the film currently holding a score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, from 59 reviews.

All of which has already made Talk to Me one of the most talked about horror movies of the year. So here’s everything we know about the film, from release date and trailer, to cast and plot.

Talk to Me will be released theatrically in the US on July 28, 2023.

A24 picked up distribution rights to the movie at Sundance. Being the studio that has previously released the likes of The Witch, Midsommar, and Hereditary, it seems like the horror movie is in good hands.

There’s no word yet on when Talk to Me will be released outside the States, but we’ll update this article as-and-when that news breaks.

Talk to Me trailer

A Talk to Me trailer has just been released online, and can be viewed below…

This first footage from the film features a group of teenagers messing with the supernatural via a dead hand. And one of their number seemingly becoming addicted to communicating with the deceased.

The trailer also does something very cool with the A24 logo at the very start of the teaser.

Talk to Me cast: Who’s in it?

Talk to Me is directed by Danny Philippou & Michael Philippou, with the cast and characters they play as follows…

Sophie Wilde as Mia

Alexandra Jensen as Jade

Joe Bird as Riley

Otis Dhanji as Daniel

Miranda Otto as Sue

Zoe Terakes as Hayley

Chris Alosio as Joss

Talk to Me plot: What’s it about?

Talk to me is written by Danny Philippou & Bill Hinzman, with the official synopsis as follows…

“When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.”

Talk to Me hits US screens on July 28. While for more of our horror coverage head here.