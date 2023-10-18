Top 10 best horror movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to curl up on the sofa with a big bowl of popcorn and watch all of the best horror movies Netflix has to offer. So, here are 10 of the best genre flicks to watch on Netflix this Halloween.

Netflix has plenty of tricks and treats up its sleeve. The Fall of the House of Usher is arguably the biggest release this month, with Mike Flanagan’s horror series earning praise from critics and audiences alike.

If true crime is more your vibe, The Devil on Trial just dropped, telling the story of the first US trial in which demonic possession was used as the defense.

And then, of course, there’s a plethora of horror movies to pick from to match the spooky vibes. So, we’ve put together a list of ten of the best streaming on Netflix now. Popcorn at the ready…

Get Out (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele, Get Out ingeniously uses horror conventions to tackle racial tensions, centering on a Black man who discovers shocking secrets at his white girlfriend’s family estate. Its social commentary, thrilling execution, and standout performances make it one of the greatest horror movies of the last decade – and well worth giving a rewatch this Halloween.

It Follows (2014)

What’s so exciting about David Robert Mitchell’s It Follows is that it offers something entirely fresh to the horror table, while also demonstrating its retro influences. The film revolves around a young woman pursued by a shape-shifting entity after a sexual encounter, said entity being a truly terrifying sight to behold – in all of its forms.

Gerald’s Game (2017)

Stephen King’s 1992 book of the same name revolves around a woman handcuffed to a bed in a remote cabin, alone with her thoughts. Although it doesn’t sound great on paper, Mike Flanagan found a way to tell this story of a sex game gone wrong in the most visual way possible, while Carla Gugino delivers a powerhouse performance as a woman fighting for her life in the present and dealing with the demons of her past. On top of that, Gerald’s Game features one scene that’s so shocking, we’ll be amazed if you don’t avert your eyes.

Creep (2014)

This found footage film is the brain-child of Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, with the latter playing Aaron, a videographer who heads to a remote cabin for a mysterious gig. Duplass is Josef – his employer – who wants to make a video diary for his unborn son before a brain tumor kills him. Creep starts out weird and turns unsettling, before descending into all-out terror. A sequel followed in 2017, which was just as effective and can also be streamed on Netflix right now.

His House (2020)

Remi Weekes’s movie is a masterclass in unnerving tension, telling the story of a refugee couple from South Sudan who grapple with a malevolent force in their new English home. More than a horror film, it poignantly addresses the immigrant experience and survivor’s guilt, featuring standout performances from leads Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku.

Ma (2019)

A seemingly kind woman invites teenagers to party in her basement, but her intentions are more sinister than they appear. Though it’s a divisive choice, Octavia Spencer’s captivating performance elevates Tate Taylor’s tale of revenge and trauma, making it worthy of adding to your watch list this spooky season.

The Ritual (2017)

The Ritual doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel, but it’s also a very creepy thriller with a genuinely unsettling denouement. Directed by David Bruckner and based on the novel of the same name by Adam Nevill, the story follows a group of friends as they embark on a hike through a Scandinavian forest, only to be stalked by an ancient, evil entity. Its mix of psychological and supernatural horror, paired with stunning visuals, crafts a haunting tale of grief and guilt.

Calibre (2018)

While we’re on the topic of things that can go wrong in the woods, we’d highly recommend checking out Matt Palmer’s Calibre. While not technically a horror, it’s got everything you’d expect from a genre flick: it’s twisted; it’s terrifying; and there’s enough tension to burst a blood vessel. The story itself centers on two friends who face moral dilemmas after a hunting trip goes awry in the Scottish Highlands.

The Platform (2019)

A gripping and grotesque horror film set in a dystopian vertical prison where inmates on each level receive food via a descending platform. Those on upper floors feast, while those below face increasing deprivation. Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia masterfully uses this chilling premise to craft a biting commentary on societal inequality and human nature, one that’s well worth sinking your teeth into this Halloween.

The Strangers (2008)

We’re well aware this is a controversial choice, with Bryan Bertino’s 2008 home invasion flick earning just 48% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The story centers on a couple in a secluded vacation home, only to face the perils of three masked assailants. If you can get past the fact that this film doesn’t reinvent the wheel, it’s an unsettling watch, one that will have you looking over your shoulder when you go to the bathroom at night.

