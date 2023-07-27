Will there be a Talk to Me 2? Directors discuss sequel plans

Talk to Me is a brilliant new horror movie about dead spirits possessing the living via an embalmed hand. The film sets up an intriguing universe with much to explore, so will there be a Talk to Me 2?

Talk to Me is a new horror feature from Down Under, with an official synopsis as follows: “When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.”

Article continues after ad

The friends in question are teenagers, but Talk to Me isn’t a corny teen movie, with the characters and dialogue feeling authentic thanks to a whip-smart script and genuine, natural performances from the film’s young cast.

The horrors unleashed by all that possession means some questions go unanswered at the end of the movie. And the film certainly sets up multiple avenues for potential sequels. So, will that happen? We asked brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, who directed the movie.

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Talk to Me 2?

While there are no concrete plans for a Talk to Me 2 at present, both Danny and Michael Philippou are keen to make a sequel, and already have plenty of ideas.

“Oh, my God, we’d love, love, love to do a second Talk To Me,” Danny tells us excitedly. “That would be so amazing. We have an entire Mythology Bible that we don’t really even touch on in the film that explains everything. From where the hand came from, and there’s little clues hidden on the hand and little seeds that we planted. We just would love the chance to be able to do a sequel – that’d be amazing.”

Article continues after ad

Mark then jokes that he’d liked to shoot a Talk to Me 8 set in space, before Danny continues: “I just think that there’s so many stories that we could tell that I guess it’s just like, what would be [first]… who knows?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I was already writing scenes for a sequel while writing the first one. You could follow entirely new characters, you can find where the hand came from, you could even continue the story that we’ve started telling here. There’s so many different avenues. I’m not entirely sure what direction we would take it in but I know that if we were given the opportunity, we’d find what direction.”

Article continues after ad

Interview conducted by Kim Taylor-Foster

Talk to Me is in cinemas tomorrow, and you can read more about the movie below:

Talk to Me review | Is it streaming yet? | How The Babadook influenced Talk to Me | Is there a post-credits scene?