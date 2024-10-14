Kick wants to pay viewers for watching streams with a new “Kick Currency” you can cash out

Adin Ross has revealed that KICK is planning to launch a KICK Currency that will let viewers make money while watching their favorite streamers.

Over the years, plenty of platforms have tried to disrupt Twitch’s dominance on the live streaming scene. YouTube, Facebook Gaming, Mixer, and others have taken swings and just about grazed the Amazon-owned site.

KICK is the latest to join that bunch, launching off the back of Twitch’s clamp down on gambling streams. They’ve managed to sign a number of big names – including xQc, Adin Ross, and Amouranth – but Twitch still dominates.

Article continues after ad

The Stake-backed platform has slowed down on splashing the cash, eyeing up profitability in the future. However, it also looks like they’re going to let viewers profit when watching their favorite streamers.

According to Adin Ross, KICK is planning to launch a KICK Currency. “They want to come out with the KICK Currecny that I told you guys about,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“Basically, viewers can get paid to watch you. They’re coming out with some cool s*it. It’s kind of like Bits that you can cash out. I mean, not every person will get paid to watch, but, for example, I can give people KICK and they can cash out.”

Article continues after ad

Twitch Bits have been around for a while and are separate from the usual donations and subscriptions. Bits can be purchased from Twitch and used in chat messages to support a streamer.

It appears that KICK will go a similar direction with these. Instead of them being used on a streamer, they’ll seemingly be used to reward viewers. There isn’t any confirmed time scale for when it’ll launch either.

KICK has been making other changes to the platform as well. As Twitch clamped down on how much skin VTubers can show, the Stake-backed platform went the other way, being more friendly on that side.

Article continues after ad