Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, the black-and-white version of the monster movie, has finally received a Netflix premiere date.

Godzilla Minus One hit theaters late in 2023 to critical acclaim around the world, then received a limited black-and-white theatrical release not too long thereafter.

The film even garnered plenty of buzz during awards season, enough for it to win the franchise’s first Oscar for Best Visual Effects at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Godzilla’s record-breaking 2023 outing reached yet another level of success after debuting on Netflix on June 1, 2024. Minus One quickly rose to number one on the streaming platform and broke another record upon becoming the first film in history to occupy the top spot on iTunes and Netflix at the same time.

Now the King of Monsters is eyeing streamers once more, with the black-and-white version coming to Netflix in a few weeks on Thursday, August 1. Netflix shared the news in the following post on its official Twitter/X account:

Upon Minus Color’s original theatrical debut, Director, Writer, and Visual Effects Supervisor Takashi Yamazaki told Godzilla.com that it’s more than a mere black-and-white iteration.

“The colorist took the care and the time to go through a careful and very complex process. The black-and-white images make Godzilla look very realistic and documentary-like, which leads to even more fear,” Yamazaki explained.

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color enjoyed a limited theatrical run that lasted for exactly one week from January 26 through February 1, 2024, with February 1 marking the end of the run for both versions of the film.

Fortunately, millions more people will get a chance to see the Godzilla Minus One epic in all its monochrome glory when it finally hits Netflix later this summer on August 1.