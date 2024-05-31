Godzilla Minus One returns for one-night double bill, but we have bad news

Kaiju lovers, assemble: a special screening of Godzilla Minus One will take place in June as part of a brilliant double bill for one night only. Alas, there is a catch.

This isn’t a slight against MonsterVerse’s Godzilla x Kong shenanigans, but Minus One is in its own league. The film exceeded all expectations last year, garnering critical acclaim, beating box office records, and becoming the franchise’s first movie to win an Oscar.

If you’re still chasing that high of seeing it on the big screen, you may have another chance soon. Godzilla Minus One and Shin Godzilla, its 2016 Toho predecessor, will screen together for one night on June 7.

Unfortunately, it appears to be an exclusive event for Chicago’s Music Box Theater — and if that doesn’t sting enough, tickets seem to have sold out already.

Toho

It’s a shame, because it sounds incredible. In addition to the movies, there’s also a panel discussion involving figures from the Japanese Culture Center, DePaul Humanities Center, and University of Chicago.

Unsurprisingly, the limited nature of the screening has left fans despaired. “The most peak cinematic experience of a lifetime and I can’t see it,” one tweeted. “This NEEDS to be a country-wide event,” another wrote. “The fact I’ll miss this will haunt me for the rest of my life,” a third posted.

There has been an unforeseen consequence of Minus One’s success: people are desperate to watch it again, and there’s pretty much no way to do so outside of Japan.

Even if you hand over the fat wad of cash for the Blu-ray, it doesn’t come with English subtitles. If you circumvent Prime Video’s geo-lock restrictions, the streaming service also doesn’t have subtitles. Days after its home entertainment release in Japan, it became the most pirated movie in the world.

By the grace of God(zilla), there could be something else on the horizon. G-FEST, an annual festival for fans, will take place in July this year — and some have speculated there may be Minus One screenings.

In the meantime, find out how to watch Godzilla Minus One on streaming, any information about the Minus One Blu-ray, and other new movies to stream in June.