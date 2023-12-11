Godzilla Minus One is a major critical and commercial succes – so just how big is the Toho Studios kaiju blockbuster’s box office haul?

Godzilla Minus One debuted in several international markets on December 1, following its Japanese premiere on November 3.

The 33rd entry in Toho Studios’ Godzilla canon, the film received near-universal critical acclaim, as reflected by its “Certified Fresh” status on Rotten Tomatoes.

Godzilla Minus One has proven popular with moviegoers too, and it’s already stomped on one major US box office record.

Godzilla Minus One box office: How much has it made?

Godzilla Minus One’s global box office earnings currently sit at nearly $52 million.

This includes $26,039,972 from the creature feature’s initial run in Japan and $25,344,044 from screenings in the US. The remaining balance comes from regions such as Australia, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the Netherlands.

The film’s success in the US is especially notable given Toho opted not to produce an English-language dub. This gamble paid off, however, and Godzilla Minus One clawed its way to the number three slot on the US box office charts on its opening weekend.

What’s more, Godzilla Minus One is now the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film in US history. Toho’s latest Godzilla outing is also the US box office’s second-highest-grossing live-action foreign film ever, behind 2002’s Hero.

It’s also worth noting that Godzilla Minus One doesn’t open in the UK and Ireland until December 15. As such, the monster movie’s international box office will likely get another big bump soon.

How big is Godzilla Minus One’s budget?

Widely reported estimates peg Godzilla Minus One’s budget at $15 million. However, writer-director Takashi Yamazaki recently indicated that Toho’s 33rd Godzilla installment cost even less.

Yamazaki declined to say exactly what Godzilla Minus One’s budget was, instead stating that he wished he’d had $15 million to play with. Perhaps Yamazaki will finally get his dream budget for Godzilla Minus One’s sequel, should Toho decide to move forward with a follow-up film.

The studio is yet to officially greenlight a sequel, although the Godzilla Minus One’s strong box office performance means there’s a very real possibility of this happening. And should studio execs invite Yamazaki back, odds are he’ll say yes.

“I’ve always wanted to make a Godzilla movie, so this was the moment when my dream of 50 years came true,” he said in a recent interview. “But I felt lonely [after it was finished]… I wanted to make one more movie. I wonder if you can give me one?”

