Godzilla Minus One finally gets digital release date outside Japan

Godzilla Minus One will be available to buy or rent via VOD platforms outside of Japan very soon, with its digital release date finally announced.

It’s been a tough time for fans since Godzilla Minus One’s historic Oscar win. While the film enjoyed an extraordinary theatrical run, garnering worldwide acclaim and breaking box office records, there’s been a small problem: people haven’t been able to revisit it.

The movie came to Prime Video and was released on Blu-ray exclusively in Japan, leading to it becoming the most pirated movie in the world; that level of piracy was inevitable with such high demand.

Article continues after ad

Well, we have good news. Godzilla Minus One will be available on digital platforms from June 1, 2024, according to WhenToStream. This means you can buy or rent it digitally from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, and other providers.

Yes, that means you can watch it legally tomorrow! “We don’t have many details, but it will be offered in Japanese with English subtitles. No word if a dubbed version will be available,” WhenToStream added.

Article continues after ad

If you’re still waiting on a Godzilla Minus One streaming release in the US or a Blu-ray with English subtitles… you’ll just have to sit tight (or bite the bullet and purchase the movie on VOD). It’s also unclear if the digital release will include the black-and-white version of the film.

Article continues after ad

While many are eager to re-watch it, others are more skeptical about purchasing a movie digitally. After all, you don’t strictly own digital content.

In Amazon’s own words (as per the New York Times), “Purchased Digital Content will generally continue to be available to you for download or streaming from the Service, as applicable, but may become unavailable due to potential content provider licensing restrictions or for other reasons, and Amazon will not be liable to you if Purchased Digital Content becomes unavailable for further download or streaming.”

That’s all fine and well, but if you want to watch Godzilla Minus One sooner rather than later, you don’t have many (if any) other options. For those who decide to keep waiting, check out other new movies streaming in June.

Article continues after ad