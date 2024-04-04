Season 7 of Young Sheldon is setting the scene for George’s death, but how old is Sheldon Cooper when his dad dies?

Fans of The Big Bang Theory knew little of Sheldon Cooper’s relationship with his father George, with Sheldon often recounting that his father died when he was younger.

This is something that has been fleshed out in Young Sheldon, establishing George as a laid-back football coach — and a far cry from the abusive memories Sheldon recounts as an adult.

However, George’s death is a storyline that has remained the same — but how old is Sheldon when his dad dies?

Article continues after ad

How old is Sheldon when his dad dies?

Sheldon Cooper is 14 years old when his dad, George Cooper Sr., dies.

Sheldon first reveals this back in The Big Bang Theory, being the only member of the Cooper family who is never met in later years. Now that Young Sheldon Season 7 is airing, Sheldon is exactly the right age for when his father supposedly dies.

Article continues after ad

Having said this, George’s death is something that hasn’t been seen yet. Young Sheldon creators confirmed that what happens to George will be touched on in some way, but it has yet to be revealed how this will play out.

Fans are divided between whether George’s death will be the final scene or in fact not be shown on screen at all.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to TV Line, executive producer Steve Holland stated: “I don’t want to say what you will or won’t see, but things will get addressed. We are not beholden to every joke that was ever made on The Big Bang Theory, but we do feel beholden to the larger canon and the larger events that shape Sheldon’s life. We want to honor those.”

Continuing to confirm that George’s death is incoming, Holland added: “Absolutely not. That is a thing that happens in Sheldon’s life. This is the same character [from Big Bang]. We are living in the same universe as Big Bang and that sort of world-building is important. Big things that [Adult Sheldon said] happened in his life without a doubt happened.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans also think that Young Sheldon co-star Raegan Revord might have accidentally revealed George’s fate by suggesting that actor Lance Barber has a “heart attack.”

While you wait for the next episode, you can catch up with our other Sheldon content, like our Season 7 theories, filming locations, how to watch Season 7 outside the US, and when Season 7 will be coming to Netflix.

You can also check out all the best new TV shows coming out this month.