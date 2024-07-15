House of the Dragon fans are worried about Helaena’s fate after watching the trailer for Season 2 Episode 6.

Things could not be worse for the two warring factions in House of the Dragon Season 2 as Team Black lost their strongest dragonrider in Rhaenys, while Aegon, Team Green’s king, is currently burnt to a crisp.

As the Greens wait for Aegon to recover from Aemond’s attack, the one eyed prince has assumed the Iron Throne.

While this change of command shouldn’t be a big deal, some fans are worried about the safety of Queen Helaena Targaryen under Aemond’s rule as the trailer for Season 2 Episode 6 shows her being surrounded by a mob of people.

At 0:44, viewers can see a swarm of King’s Landing townspeople rushing through at the streets and, in a brief moment, swarm both Alicent and Helaena as they’re shouting and fighting one another.

The frustration and anger seen in the king’s people is unsurprising, as they are the ones who have suffered the most because of the Targaryen civil war.

While each side has lost a few significant lives, the thousands of people who live in King’s Landing are currently starving to death as the Blacks’ have successfully cut off all supplies, including food, from entering the kingdom.

And it doesn’t help that Aemond permanently closed the gates of the city in Season 2 Episode 5 in order to stop folks from spreading the word about the crown’s dwindling powers.

The riot seen in the trailer could be the little people finally rising up against the Greens and trying to take back the city. And, unfortunately, Alicent and Helaena are caught up in the crossfire.

A handful fans are hoping nothing happens to the Seven Kingdoms‘ queen as one Reddit user wrote, “They better not harm sweet Helaena in the next episode.”

Others believe the mob won’t hurt the queen as another viewer explained, “In the book, it says that Helaena was beloved by the smallfolk, so I think it would be interesting if in the show Helaena is shown doing something to win over the people of King’s Landing.”

Fans can find out about Helaena’s fate when House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 airs on July 21.

