House of the Dragon fans slam “pointless” sex scenes in Season 2

They say sex sells — but when it comes to House of the Dragon Season 2, that might not be enough to win fans over.

If you think of House of The Dragon or its parent show Game of Thrones, three things will likely come to mind — death, dragons, and lots of sex.

Though the “sex sells” saying was popular years back, reports that younger generations don’t want to see sex on TV might be onto something. House of the Dragon viewers have already slammed Season 2 for its “pointless” love scenes.

“What is the point of Alicent and Cole having sex all the time?” one fan posted on Reddit. “What does it do to the plotline? Weren’t their entire characters revolving around being chaste and virtuous?”

“I would understand if they were showing us that they develop some feelings towards each other and maybe kiss before Rooks Rest, but those sex scenes seem kinda pointless and I feel like they take away from those characters.”

A second agreed: “Because they wanted a sex scene between two hot actors and that’s it. Otherwise they would’ve put some actual development in it.”

“So they can make Team Green even more hateable and so they can distract the audience from B&C,” a third weighed in.

House of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 caught fans off-guard with a huge change to the expected Blood and Cheese storyline — something that Cole and Alicent’s affair was a complicit part of.

While the couple got in on, Blood and Cheese decapitated young Jaehaerys in front of Helaena.

However, for actress Olivia Cooke, all this bed action comes as a huge turning point for her character.

Speaking to Digital Spy, she explains: “She had some sense of agency and ownership of her sexuality for the first time, and she wasn’t in service to this ailing husband. It’s almost teenage and it’s obsessive and it’s like Alicent’s going through a second puberty, almost.

“She’s never had these feelings, and it’s all-encompassing, and when Alicent feels too much, she tends to become violent and lash out. She’s like a stove that bubbles over. I think Criston is sort of there, and he takes all of that, and he’s sort of her punching bag in that regard.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 continues on Max, returning for Episode 2 on June 22.

