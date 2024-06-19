House of the Dragon star disagreed with “animalistic” scene being cut

House of the Dragon’s sex scenes have already been criticized, but star Olivia Cooke wishes that one wild bedroom moment hadn’t been cut.

While House of the Dragon Season 2‘s main focus so far has been revenge and grief, the Game of Thrones spinoff has still found time to instill the fantasy world’s signature sex scenes. It’s where characters can usually be found either on dragons, in bed, or killing someone. (Perhaps all at the same time, one day.)

Season 2‘s sex scenes have mostly involved Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), save for a scene at a pleasure house. It’s a coupling that’s polarized many since their trysts are tainted with hypocrisy. But, when it comes to one incredibly passionate (and scrapped) sex scene, Cooke wishes it had survived the edit.

“It was messy as f**k,” she said [via Elle]. “It wasn’t beautiful, and that was really fun to do.” She also added that the scene in question was, “carnal and animalistic.”

As for why they removed the moment, it all boils down to one of the main critiques of House of the Dragon’s sex scenes so far. Some fans argued that the scenes are pointless and add nothing to the character development, which seems to be the reason showrunner Ryan Condal killed it in the end.

“I think Ryan said we weren’t learning any more about the characters. Which I disagree with slightly, but it’s okay,” Cooke added. “It’s his show. Maybe we’ll see it in the bloopers.”

House of the Dragon without sex scenes is like The Boys without Supes, or The Bear without stress. It’s all part of the deal. And while Cooke was surprised by the toning-down of sex scenes and nudity this season, she’s pleased with how the existing ones turned out.

“I thought there’d be way more. And so I’m relieved that when it has been used for me, it’s showing Alicent being pleasured. Which is amazing and doesn’t feel gratuitous,” she said. “It feels like we’re telling a story.”

