House of the Dragon Season 2 review bombed over surprise kiss

House of the Dragon season 2’s most recent episode has been review bombed online following a surprise kiss during its final moments.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is nearly at its end with episode 6 once again advancing the story, character arcs, and, of course, putting some dragons on full display.

Despite receiving high critical praise, the newest episode has been review-bombed on IMDb. Currently, it holds the lowest score of any House of the Dragon episode across both seasons.

The episode titled “Smallfolk” currently has an audience IMDb score of 6.3, with over 8,000 reviews for the recent installment giving it a one-star rating.

The reason behind the review-bombing is due to a sapphic kiss between Emma Darcy’s Rhaenyra and Mysaria, the moment later revealed to have been completely improvised and not part of the original script.

When examining the breakdown of the IMDb score, the two regions that have heavily review-bombed the episode are Saudi Arabia and Iraq, with over 5,000 of these one-star reviews coming from these locations.

Furthermore, the episode has an average rating of 2.8 when only including the reviews from Saudi Arabia.

During the final moments of the episode, Rhaenyra and Mysaria share a private and emotional moment, Mysaria’s pledge of “loyalty” to Rhaenyra culminating in the two sharing a steamy and passionate kiss.

This moment is expected to be a source of tension between the two women and Daemon, Rhaenyra’s husband and uncle, when he eventually returns to the fight to join Team Black.

Let’s not forget that Mysaria, too, has had a relationship with Daemon, setting up a complicated love triangle, to say the least.

At the time of this writing, the show and its stars have yet to comment on the backlash of episode 6. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.