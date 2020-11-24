Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner shares first photo from Disney+ series set - Dexerto

Clint Barton actor Jeremy Renner has shared the first photo from the set of his upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The new entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to follow Avengers member Barton as he passes the Hawkeye mantle down to Kate Bishop, just like in the comics. Bishop hasn’t been cast, but it’s long been rumored that Hailee Steinfeld will take on the role.

Fans have speculated that the series will set up Bishop as a founding member of the Young Avengers, while a recent casting sheet appears to have revealed that the show is looking for a Chinese audiologist, which could mean Barton will lose his hearing as he did in the comics.

While all this speculation is great, fans have been eagerly awaiting something concrete to come out of production for the show, and it seems Renner has just given us our first-look photo from the Hawkeye set.

In a photo uploaded to Instagram Stories, Renner can be seen with fake cuts and bruises and a bloody nose. Production on the show was delayed because of you-know-what, but now it seems things are back on track.

Interestingly, Renner still has the mohawk and the scars on his face from the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, which adds further confirmation that the series will take place right after the MCU’s biggest villain, Thanos, was defeated.

When will Hawkeye be released on Disney+?

There’s no release date confirmed for Hawkeye yet, and given how long fans waited for a WandaVision release date, it could be a while before we get any official word. It’s likely that it will drop towards the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, though.

Hawkeye will join other upcoming Marvel series’ on the streaming service, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and the fast-approaching WandaVision which debuts in January 2021.

While we wait for more information on the new Disney+ series, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Marvel’s Hawkeye including release date estimates, casting and plot details.