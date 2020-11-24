 Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner shares first photo from Disney+ series set - Dexerto
Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner shares first photo from Disney+ series set

Published: 24/Nov/2020 10:31

by Daniel Megarry
Hawkeye in action
Marvel Studios

Disney+ Marvel

Clint Barton actor Jeremy Renner has shared the first photo from the set of his upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The new entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to follow Avengers member Barton as he passes the Hawkeye mantle down to Kate Bishop, just like in the comics. Bishop hasn’t been cast, but it’s long been rumored that Hailee Steinfeld will take on the role.

Fans have speculated that the series will set up Bishop as a founding member of the Young Avengers, while a recent casting sheet appears to have revealed that the show is looking for a Chinese audiologist, which could mean Barton will lose his hearing as he did in the comics.

While all this speculation is great, fans have been eagerly awaiting something concrete to come out of production for the show, and it seems Renner has just given us our first-look photo from the Hawkeye set.

In a photo uploaded to Instagram Stories, Renner can be seen with fake cuts and bruises and a bloody nose. Production on the show was delayed because of you-know-what, but now it seems things are back on track.

Interestingly, Renner still has the mohawk and the scars on his face from the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, which adds further confirmation that the series will take place right after the MCU’s biggest villain, Thanos, was defeated.

Jeremy Renner will return as Hawkeye in the upcoming Disney+ series

When will Hawkeye be released on Disney+?

There’s no release date confirmed for Hawkeye yet, and given how long fans waited for a WandaVision release date, it could be a while before we get any official word. It’s likely that it will drop towards the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, though.

Hawkeye will join other upcoming Marvel series’ on the streaming service, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and the fast-approaching WandaVision which debuts in January 2021.

While we wait for more information on the new Disney+ series, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Marvel’s Hawkeye including release date estimates, casting and plot details.

WandaVision boss reveals The Office & Modern Family episode coming soon

Published: 23/Nov/2020 15:27 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 15:49

by Daniel Megarry
ABC / Disney / NBC

Disney+ Marvel WandaVision

As if we weren’t excited enough for WandaVision, it’s now been revealed that one episode of the Disney+ show will take inspiration from hit sitcom The Office.

There’s not long to go until Marvel’s latest TV series WandaVision hits our screens on January 15, 2021, and while we still don’t know quite what the storyline is going to be, there are plenty of teasers from those involved about what we can expect.

The new entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe will follow Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision as they live ideal suburban lives – but soon realize that not everything is as it seems.

Marvel Studios
WandaVision will take inspiration from various sitcoms through the ages

The latest hint about what to expect from the new series comes from Marvel boss Kevin Feige, who spoke to Empire about the inspiration behind the unique sitcom-style approach the show will take.

We already know that one episode of the show – most likely the premiere – will take the form of a 1950s sitcom, complete with black-and-white visuals and a live studio audience, who no doubt had to sign some hefty NDAs to make sure nothing leaked.

Now, Feige has teased that the show will gradually progress through the decades, ending up with an episode inspired by none other than hit mockumentary series The Office. And yes, there will be fourth-wall-breaking confessionals from Wanda and Vision.

“I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything,” Feige said of the shows that inspired WandaVision. “We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style.”

It certainly seems like WandaVision will be different from anything Marvel have done before, and the news of an episode inspired by The Office has got fans pitching their dream scenarios of what could happen.

“Will it have a cameo from Michael Houdini?” joked one Reddit user, while another added: “I’m going to love this show so much. It’s such an odd and creative idea that completely breaks away from the Marvel formula.”

As for the show’s impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was recently revealed that WandaVision will “directly set up” Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which comes out in 2022, with Wanda/Scarlet Witch playing “a key role” in the sequel movie.

While we wait for the new Marvel show to hit Disney+ on January 15, 2021, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about WandaVision including casting, plot rumors, and how it will tie into the wider MCU.