 Marvel fans convinced Lady Sif is returning for Loki's Disney+ series - Dexerto
Marvel fans are convinced Lady Sif is returning for Loki’s Disney+ series

Published: 19/Nov/2020 12:34

by Daniel Megarry
Disney

Disney+ Marvel

Lady Sif actor Jaimie Alexander has sparked rumors that she could be reprising her Marvel character in the upcoming Loki series on Disney Plus.

Alexander hasn’t portrayed the formerly-major character since Thor: The Dark World, where she helped the God of Thunder in the war against Malekith and the Dark Elves. Fans have spent years wondering whether she’ll ever return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the most obvious place for her to return would seem to be in the upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, a new post on Instagram has led to speculation that she’ll actually make an appearance in the Disney+ spin-off series starring Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Marvel Studios
Disney+ are working on a spin-off series for Loki

Will Lady Sif return to the MCU?

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the actor revealed on her Instagram page that she’s currently flying to Atlanta for unknown “work” related reasons. What’s currently filming in Atlanta? Loki’s Disney+ series. Naturally, fans have jumped to the conclusion that she’s joining the show.

“Jaimie Alexander is going to Atlanta. Loki has only a month of shooting left. Sif is going to be in Loki series. It’s all I can think [right now],” wrote one Sif fan, while another joked that they were “losing it” over the rumor.

It’s not the first time Lady Sif’s return has been teased. Back in February, before production on Loki was delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis, Alexander gave fans hope that she would be bringing her Thor character back with talk of a ‘secret’ project coming up.

“What am I working on now? I do wish I could tell you,” she said to fans, “but I would probably cease to exist, don’t you think, if I actually told what I have coming up, so I can’t tell you guys but thanks for asking anyway!”

Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif in Thor
Disney
Jaimie Alexander is rumored to reprise her role as Lady Sif in Disney’s Loki series

When asked if she could still ride a horse while wielding a sword, which she did in Thor: The Dark World, she teased, “Yes, once upon a time I was able to do that and I might have to do that again in the future so hopefully, I haven’t lost that gift.”

Recent casting news has confirmed that Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant and Sophia Di Martino will all appear in the show. Grant is rumored to be playing an older version of Loki, while it’s been speculated that Martino is playing Lady Loki.

There’s no release date for Loki yet, but you can keep up to date with everything we know about the upcoming Disney+ series – including plot and the already-confirmed second season – right here.

Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley defends Baby Yoda’s egg-eating in Mandalorian

Published: 19/Nov/2020 10:55

by Daniel Megarry
Daisy Ridley and Baby Yoda
Disney

Daisy Ridley has defended Baby Yoda after the beloved character was ‘canceled’ on social media for eating the unfertilized eggs of another creature.

Now there’s a sentence we never thought we’d write.

Baby Yoda has without a doubt become the star of Disney’s Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian. Aside from all the viral gifs and cute merchandise, the character’s appearance in the show provides a welcome sense of innocence and plenty of comic relief.

But his character took a surprisingly dark turn in Chapter 11 episode ‘The Passenger’, where Din Djarin was tasked with accompanying Frog Lady to her husband so her eggs could be fertilized. The eggs were her only hope to continue her family line. So what did Baby Yoda do? He started eating them.

Baby Yoda eating eggs in The Mandalorian
Disney
Baby Yoda faced backlash after eating another creature’s eggs

While most viewers took the scene at face value as a bit of dark comedy, not everyone was so quick to forgive the controversial moment. One fan compared it to “f***ing up someone’s IVF” and another argued that “genocide for [the] sake of ‘cute humor’ is never very funny”.

Daisy Ridley defends Baby Yoda’s egg-eating scenes

But one person who’s rushed to the defense of Baby Yoda is Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the Star Wars franchise. As well as revealing that she’s an “avid viewer” of the new series, Ridley said she supports the adorable character’s egg-eating antics.

“Oh, cancel culture. Look, Mando’s gotta eat, Yoda’s got to get strong. That’s just that,” she told IGN. “I’m like, ‘Yoda, do your thing’. The creature [Frog Lady] got to be where she needed to be with the eggs. It’s all good. It was beautiful.”

Frog Lady in The Mandalorian
Disney
Daisy Ridley says Yoda has “got to get strong” so it’s okay to eat the eggs

With the runaway success of The Mandalorian, and plans already in motion for several Star Wars spin-offs including a Rogue One prequel series and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, some fans have wondered what a spin-off for Ridley’s character Rey could look like.

But those hopes appear to have been dashed, with Ridley arguing there’s nowhere left for her character to go, story-wise. In fact, she’d rather see other characters get more screentime in the galaxy far, far away.

“I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don’t know what else she could do that I didn’t have to do,” she said.

“Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it’s sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it’s just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting.”

You can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday. Hopefully, there’ll be no more attempts at ‘genocide’ from Baby Yoda.