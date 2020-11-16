8 superheroes we need to see in Marvel's Young Avengers movie - Dexerto

With rumors of a Young Avengers movie picking up steam, we’re diving into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to round up the superheroes we need to see team up together.

Marvel are constantly expanding their roster of big-screen heroes. With a number of big players like Black Widow and Iron Man having stepped down at the end of Phase 3, the door is now wide open for some new faces to replace them as we enter the next generation of the MCU.

The big rumor right now is that the Young Avengers will take center stage in future movies, just like they did in the comics after the main Avengers team disbanded. If true, we’d likely expect it to happen towards the end of Phase 4 or during Phase 5.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kevin Feige has teased that the next class of Avengers will be “a very different team” and it will include some superheroes we’ve already met and some we haven’t been introduced to yet. He’s also confirmed that Marvel have already been “planting seeds” for the movie.

Below, we’ve listed eight superheroes we’d like to see come together in a Young Avengers movie, from the upcoming Disney+ star Ms Marvel to another version of Spider-Man, Miles Morales.

Stature (Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Lang)

When Marvel boss Kevin Feige said we’ve already met some of the characters that will form the next Avengers team, he could very well have been talking about Scott Lang/Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang.

In the comics, Cassie grows up to be a founding member of the Young Avengers known as Stature, who can shrink and grow in size just like her father. The upcoming Ant-Man 3 could be the perfect platform to set up a Young Avengers storyline starring Cassie.

Ms Marvel (Kamala Khan)

With Kamala Khan’s Ms Marvel already getting her own original series on Disney Plus with Iman Vellani in the lead role, it’s likely that she’ll also become one of the most important members of the Young Avengers in the future.

Khan was first introduced in the Captain Marvel comics in 2013, and a year later became Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline her own comic. She has Inhuman genes and the ability to shapeshift, which will help her stand out from the rest of the MCU heroes.

She eventually became a member of the Avengers in the comics, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she makes the jump from the small screen to the big screen if her Disney Plus series proves successful.

Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

With confirmation that a multiverse does indeed exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s no reason why Miles Morales – who appeared in Sony Pictures’ acclaimed animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – can’t now make the jump to the MCU.

Given his age, it seems like the perfect place for Morales to land would be in a Young Avengers team. He’s not been part of the lineup before, but there’s no reason the movies can’t take a different approach – and he did become a member of the All-New, All-Different Avengers in the comics in 2016.

Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

Another character who’s almost inevitably going to join the Young Avengers team is Kate Bishop. The character, rumored to be played by Hailee Steinfeld, will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye alongside Clint Barton aka the original Hawkeye.

In the comics, Clint trains Bishop to be the next Hawkeye, and she eventually joins the Young Avengers to put her skills to good use. The story arc is pretty much already set up for this one.

Wiccan (William ‘Billy’ Kaplan) and Speed (Thomas ‘Tommy’ Shepherd)

Twin brothers Wiccan and Speed are two of the most well-known members of the Young Avengers. It’s believed by many fans that the pair will make their first appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision. Teasers for the show depict Wanda and Vision with two babies, which would match up with the characters’ origins in the comics: they’re the reincarnated children of Wanda and Vision.

Both characters have inherited powers that resemble members of the Avengers. Wiccan has mystical powers similar to Wanda aka Scarlet Witch, while Speed has superhuman speed like Wanda’s brother, Quicksilver.

Hulkling (Theodore ‘Teddy’ Altman)

If Wiccan joins the Young Avengers team, it’s likely that Hulkling will make an appearance, too. The pair are one of the most beloved couples in the Marvel Comics, and an appearance from both would certainly help fulfill the MCU’s promise to introduce more diversity in future movies.

Despite his name, Hulkling doesn’t have any relationship to the Hulk that fans know and love from the Avengers movies. He’s the offspring of a Skrull princess and the original Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell), giving him a range of powers including shapeshifting and superhuman strength and durability.

Miss America (America Chavez)

America Chavez is the second Marvel character to use the Miss America moniker, although she’s far more modern than her former. Chavez is widely credited as Marvel’s first queer Latin-American character, and got her own ongoing comic series in 2017.

It was recently announced that The Baby-Sitters Club star Xochitl Gomez will be appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and while her role hasn’t been announced, it’s been speculated that she’ll portray Miss America.

It would certainly make sense with the upcoming movie exploring the multiverse: the character Chavez was raised by her mothers in the Utopian Parallel, and travels across different realities in her origin story.