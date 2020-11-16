 8 superheroes we need to see in Marvel's Young Avengers movie - Dexerto
8 superheroes we need to see in Marvel’s Young Avengers movie

Published: 16/Nov/2020 17:01

by Daniel Megarry
Cast of Marvel's Young Avengers
Marvel

Marvel

With rumors of a Young Avengers movie picking up steam, we’re diving into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to round up the superheroes we need to see team up together.

Marvel are constantly expanding their roster of big-screen heroes. With a number of big players like Black Widow and Iron Man having stepped down at the end of Phase 3, the door is now wide open for some new faces to replace them as we enter the next generation of the MCU.

The big rumor right now is that the Young Avengers will take center stage in future movies, just like they did in the comics after the main Avengers team disbanded. If true, we’d likely expect it to happen towards the end of Phase 4 or during Phase 5.

Young Avengers comics
Marvel Comics
The Young Avengers could replace the main Avengers team in the MCU

Adding fuel to the fire, Kevin Feige has teased that the next class of Avengers will be “a very different team” and it will include some superheroes we’ve already met and some we haven’t been introduced to yet. He’s also confirmed that Marvel have already been “planting seeds” for the movie.

Below, we’ve listed eight superheroes we’d like to see come together in a Young Avengers movie, from the upcoming Disney+ star Ms Marvel to another version of Spider-Man, Miles Morales.

Stature (Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Lang)

Stature in Marvel Comics
Marvel
Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie becomes the superhero Stature in the comics

When Marvel boss Kevin Feige said we’ve already met some of the characters that will form the next Avengers team, he could very well have been talking about Scott Lang/Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang.

In the comics, Cassie grows up to be a founding member of the Young Avengers known as Stature, who can shrink and grow in size just like her father. The upcoming Ant-Man 3 could be the perfect platform to set up a Young Avengers storyline starring Cassie.

Ms Marvel (Kamala Khan)

Kamala Khan is Ms Marvel
Marvel
Ms Marvel will get her own Disney+ series

With Kamala Khan’s Ms Marvel already getting her own original series on Disney Plus with Iman Vellani in the lead role, it’s likely that she’ll also become one of the most important members of the Young Avengers in the future.

Khan was first introduced in the Captain Marvel comics in 2013, and a year later became Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline her own comic. She has Inhuman genes and the ability to shapeshift, which will help her stand out from the rest of the MCU heroes.

She eventually became a member of the Avengers in the comics, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she makes the jump from the small screen to the big screen if her Disney Plus series proves successful.

Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

Miles Morales is Spider-Man
Marvel
The multiverse could let Sony’s Miles Morales jump across to the MCU

With confirmation that a multiverse does indeed exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s no reason why Miles Morales – who appeared in Sony Pictures’ acclaimed animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – can’t now make the jump to the MCU.

Given his age, it seems like the perfect place for Morales to land would be in a Young Avengers team. He’s not been part of the lineup before, but there’s no reason the movies can’t take a different approach – and he did become a member of the All-New, All-Different Avengers in the comics in 2016.

Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

Kate Bishop is Hawkeye
Marvel
In the comics, Kate Bishop is Clint Barton’s successor as Hawkeye

Another character who’s almost inevitably going to join the Young Avengers team is Kate Bishop. The character, rumored to be played by Hailee Steinfeld, will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye alongside Clint Barton aka the original Hawkeye.

In the comics, Clint trains Bishop to be the next Hawkeye, and she eventually joins the Young Avengers to put her skills to good use. The story arc is pretty much already set up for this one.

Wiccan (William ‘Billy’ Kaplan) and Speed (Thomas ‘Tommy’ Shepherd)

Wiccan and Speed in Young Avengers
Marvel
Wiccan and Speed get their powers from parents Wanda and Vision

Twin brothers Wiccan and Speed are two of the most well-known members of the Young Avengers. It’s believed by many fans that the pair will make their first appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision. Teasers for the show depict Wanda and Vision with two babies, which would match up with the characters’ origins in the comics: they’re the reincarnated children of Wanda and Vision.

Both characters have inherited powers that resemble members of the Avengers. Wiccan has mystical powers similar to Wanda aka Scarlet Witch, while Speed has superhuman speed like Wanda’s brother, Quicksilver.

Hulkling (Theodore ‘Teddy’ Altman)

Hulkling in Marvel Comics
Marvel
Hulkling could join the MCU’s rumored Young Avengers movie

If Wiccan joins the Young Avengers team, it’s likely that Hulkling will make an appearance, too. The pair are one of the most beloved couples in the Marvel Comics, and an appearance from both would certainly help fulfill the MCU’s promise to introduce more diversity in future movies.

Despite his name, Hulkling doesn’t have any relationship to the Hulk that fans know and love from the Avengers movies. He’s the offspring of a Skrull princess and the original Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell), giving him a range of powers including shapeshifting and superhuman strength and durability.

Miss America (America Chavez)

Miss American Chaves
Marvel
It’s rumored that Miss America will make her MCU debut in Doctor Strange 2

America Chavez is the second Marvel character to use the Miss America moniker, although she’s far more modern than her former. Chavez is widely credited as Marvel’s first queer Latin-American character, and got her own ongoing comic series in 2017.

It was recently announced that The Baby-Sitters Club star Xochitl Gomez will be appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and while her role hasn’t been announced, it’s been speculated that she’ll portray Miss America.

It would certainly make sense with the upcoming movie exploring the multiverse: the character Chavez was raised by her mothers in the Utopian Parallel, and travels across different realities in her origin story.

Cars

Kevin Hart’s awesome car collection has a retro twist

Published: 16/Nov/2020 16:26

by Kieran Bicknell
Kevin Hart Bronco
Instagram: @kevinhart4real

Known as the ‘hardest working man in Hollywood’ comedian, actor, and entrepreneur Kevin Hart also has one of the coolest car collections in Hollywood. From classic American muscle to brand-new supercars, Hart’s collection is mightily impressive. Here are our highlights.

From his stand-up comedy specials on Netflix to starring in blockbuster films such as Jumanji! Kevin Hart certainly has his hand in many projects. Not content with his on-screen career, Hart is also an investor, entrepreneur, and media company owner, ensuring he is constantly busy regardless of what day of the week it is.

Thankfully, working so hard pays off, and Kevin has access to one of the best car collections in Hollywood. From classic muscle cars to Ferraris and AMGs, there’s something for every petrolhead in Hart’s impressive garage.

Kevin Hart Ferrari
Instagram: @kevinhart4real
Kevin has no less than three Ferraris in his collection.

Kevin Hart’s supercar collection

Hart is clearly a big fan of supercars, as he has a number of them in his collection. Ferrari features heavily, with not one but two Ferrari 488 GTBs in his garage. With one in red and one that’s black with red accents, he can mix it up depending on his mood. Not only does he have a 488 GTB, but also a 458 Spyder to enjoy those gorgeous Californian summer evenings.

Alongside his Ferraris, he also has a Mercedes-Benz AMG SLS Black Edition. With its iconic ‘gullwing’ doors, snarling 6.2l V8 engine, and timeless styling, the SLS Black Edition is a hardcore GT car for performance enthusiasts. He also owns a stylish 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish, perfect for transporting Hart to black-tie galas across the city.

Kevin Hart’s classic muscle cars

While his supercars are cool by themselves, his classic cars are undoubtedly the coolest cars in his collection. Sadly, his gorgeous Plymouth Barracuda met a tragic end during 2019, but he has plenty of other cars in his collection.

Kevin Hart Mustang
Instagram: @kevinhart4real
The custom Mustang GT500E is one of the jewels in Kevin’s collection.

One of the jewels of Hart’s classic car collection is his Ford Mustang GT500E. Packing 725hp from its supercharged V8 engine, Hart’s custom Mustang is perfect for tearing up the canyons around LA and shocking any drivers in its way. When he doesn’t want to terrify the public, he also has a 1965 Mustang convertible which has also been customized just for Hart.

As well as his Mustangs, he also owns a classic Pontiac GTO. While it may dwarf Kevin with its gargantuan size, the GTO is the ideal car for driving down Pacific Coast Highway during sunset, and it is sure to draw a crowd wherever it goes. Kevin has also been pictured with a Chevrolet Camaro SS a number of times, but it is unclear whether this is his personal car or not.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

Perhaps the most hilarious car Hart owns is his lifted, off-road styled Ford Bronco, which the actor has to jump to get into.

Exotic cars in Kevin Hart’s collection

There are also other awesome cars sat in Hart’s collection that don’t particularly fit into any categories. Cars such as his AMG G65, GMC Yukon XL Denali, and Ford Explorer may not be as exciting as his supercars or muscle cars, but certainly deserve a mention.

Despite loving his attention-grabbing cars, Kevin also has a standard Range Rover for his ‘incognito’ travels, meaning he always has the perfect ride for any occasion.