Marvel Zombies cast confirms Scarlet Witch’s return to the MCU in 2025

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is coming back to the MCU next year, with Marvel Zombies’ cast list confirming the star’s long-awaited return.

In 2022, in the wake of WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff turned to the Darkhold to find her children in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She stopped at nothing (including turning Mr Fantastic to spaghetti and slicing Captain Carter in half), before realizing the error of her ways and sacrificing herself under the rubble of Mount Wundagore.

Article continues after ad

It was a divisive end for one of the MCU’s most popular characters. However, if there’s one thing everyone agrees on, it’s that we’ll see Scarlet Witch again at some point – and now we know when.

Olsen has been confirmed to star in Marvel Zombies, the MCU’s first TV-MA animated series that’ll hit Disney Plus on October 3, 2025.

The cast also includes Iman Vellani, David Harbour, Simu Liu, Randall Park, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Dominique Thorne, and Todd Williams. It’s broadly assumed (excluding Williams, whose character hasn’t been revealed) that everyone will be reprising their roles from their Marvel movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Olsen’s return in Marvel Zombies does come with an important caveat: much like What If, while it’s technically canon, it’s unlikely it’ll have any major impact on the MCU. The series will take place in a separate universe where the Avengers become zombies as a result of a quantum virus.

However, it does bode well for the Scarlet Witch’s future. Her death was a key plot point in Agatha All Along (we saw a glimpse of her corpse, but not her face), and Olsen has been open about her willingness to return.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Studios

“It’s a character that I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well,” she told FM104 in September.

“I think people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there… if there’s a good way to use her I’m always happy to come back.”

Article continues after ad

Kevin Feige also teased other plans for Scarlet Witch at D23 Brazil, acknowledging how fans have had “a lot of questions about Wanda” since the end of Agatha All Along.

Article continues after ad

“So all I can say is that we’re excited to find out when and how Scarlet Witch can come back,” he added.

In the meantime, find out what we know about What If Season 3, check out our list of every upcoming Marvel movie & TV show, and read our breakdown of Agatha Harkness and Rio’s relationship.