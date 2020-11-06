 When is Marvel's Loki series coming out? Release date, cast, plot, more - Dexerto
When is Marvel’s Loki series coming out? Release date, cast, plot, more

Published: 6/Nov/2020 13:38

by Emma Soteriou
Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Marvel Studios

It’s been reported that Loki will be confirmed as bisexual in his upcoming series, with a season 2 already on the cards. Here’s everything we know about the show so far.

After Loki’s tragic death at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, fans refused to believe it was the end for the trickster. After all, he’d already ‘died’ twice before in the MCU and made it back alive.

With this track record, it came as no surprise that Avengers: Endgame gave the fan-favorite one more chance at life, but unraveled all of his character development in the process.

That being said, it did open up the opportunity for Loki to be the star of his very own series.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Marvel Studios
Loki in Thor: Ragnarok

When will the Loki series be released?

Production for the first season of Loki was paused earlier this year due to the ongoing health crisis. However, it has recently resumed over in Atlanta, Georgia, with the show being expected to arrive on Disney Plus in spring 2021.

Loki has already been confirmed for a second season too, which will start production under the working title ‘Architect’ in January 2022.

Loki in Disney Plus series
Marvel Studios
The first glimpse of Loki in the series

Loki cast and plot

Tom Hiddleston will be returning to his role as Loki and will be joined by Owen Wilson, whose character is still unknown.

Richard E. Grant has also joined the cast, along with Sophia Di Martino, who has been spotted on set as a possible Lady Loki.

Having taken the Tesseract and escaped The Avengers in 2012, the show will pick up with Loki in an alternate timeline, taking fans through different time periods and possibly the multiverse in a post-Endgame MCU.

The show is also set to confirm that Loki is bisexual, according to reports from We Got This Covered, with him having both male and female love interests.

Topic starts at 0:23

The TVA prison jumpsuit Loki is seen wearing in this short snippet references the ‘Time Variance Authority’, which is yet to have made an appearance in the MCU. Their main purpose is to keep an eye on time-travelers interfering with different timelines, which would tie in well with Loki causing trouble across history.

This will also link to Doctor Strange’s Multiverse of Madness, much like WandaVision and Spider-man 3.

Though there is no set date in place for the return of the God of Mischief, there are hopes that a trailer or images may arrive soon, building excitement for his return to the MCU.

Star Wars: Boba Fett spin-off’s Disney+ filming date reportedly revealed

Published: 6/Nov/2020 10:58

by Daniel Megarry
Boba Fett in Star Wars
Disney

Reports have emerged claiming that a long-rumored Boba Fett spin-off series for Disney+ is going ahead, and that it will begin filming very soon.

With the success of The Mandalorian, which is currently airing its second season, it’s not surprising that Disney are eyeing up more spin-off series for the Star Wars franchise to land on its streaming service.

Iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett has been one of the most heavily-speculated to get his own series.

The fan-favorite character first appeared on the big screen in The Empire Strikes Back, later popping up in The Clone Wars and, more recently (spoiler alert!), the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian.

Boba Fett acted as Darth Vader's right hand man for much of Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.
Lucasfilm
Boba Fett acted as Darth Vader’s right-hand man for much of Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

A new report from the typically-reliable Deadline not only teases that a Boba Fett miniseries is happening, but also suggests that it could start filming on the week beginning November 9, 2020. Even more exciting, it’s speculated that filming for The Mandalorian Season 3 will follow, after a monthlong break.

LucasFilm once had a stand-alone movie in the works for Boba Fett, but that was shelved following the poor box office performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Hopefully, we’ll now get to see some of those plans played out on the small screen instead.

More Star Wars spin-off series in the works

Back in February, Disney executive chairman Bob Iger appeared to hint at more Star Wars spin-off series coming in the future. He said there was a “possibility of infusing [The Mandalorian] with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

Mando's popular Star Wars story continues in "Chapter 10" on Nov. 6.
Disney Plus
The Mandalorian is leading the way for several Star Wars spin-off series on Disney+

Boba Fett isn’t the only character from the Star Wars universe who’s been rumored to get their own spin-off series. A recent report pointed to a show featuring both Cara Dune and Bo-Katan Kryze, although Deadline says nothing’s confirmed for now. Others have speculated a Han Solo series.

If either of those do come to fruition, they’ll join a slate of upcoming spin-offs that have already been confirmed. We’ve got a Rogue One prequel series, an Obi-Wan series, an untitled female-led series, and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch series to look forward to.

In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.