When is Marvel's Loki series coming out? Release date, cast, plot, more - Dexerto

It’s been reported that Loki will be confirmed as bisexual in his upcoming series, with a season 2 already on the cards. Here’s everything we know about the show so far.

After Loki’s tragic death at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, fans refused to believe it was the end for the trickster. After all, he’d already ‘died’ twice before in the MCU and made it back alive.

With this track record, it came as no surprise that Avengers: Endgame gave the fan-favorite one more chance at life, but unraveled all of his character development in the process.

That being said, it did open up the opportunity for Loki to be the star of his very own series.

When will the Loki series be released?

Production for the first season of Loki was paused earlier this year due to the ongoing health crisis. However, it has recently resumed over in Atlanta, Georgia, with the show being expected to arrive on Disney Plus in spring 2021.

Loki has already been confirmed for a second season too, which will start production under the working title ‘Architect’ in January 2022.

Loki cast and plot

Tom Hiddleston will be returning to his role as Loki and will be joined by Owen Wilson, whose character is still unknown.

Richard E. Grant has also joined the cast, along with Sophia Di Martino, who has been spotted on set as a possible Lady Loki.

Having taken the Tesseract and escaped The Avengers in 2012, the show will pick up with Loki in an alternate timeline, taking fans through different time periods and possibly the multiverse in a post-Endgame MCU.

The show is also set to confirm that Loki is bisexual, according to reports from We Got This Covered, with him having both male and female love interests.

The TVA prison jumpsuit Loki is seen wearing in this short snippet references the ‘Time Variance Authority’, which is yet to have made an appearance in the MCU. Their main purpose is to keep an eye on time-travelers interfering with different timelines, which would tie in well with Loki causing trouble across history.

This will also link to Doctor Strange’s Multiverse of Madness, much like WandaVision and Spider-man 3.

Though there is no set date in place for the return of the God of Mischief, there are hopes that a trailer or images may arrive soon, building excitement for his return to the MCU.