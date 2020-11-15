 Hawkeye casting sheet reveals new details about Clint in Disney+ series - Dexerto
Hawkeye casting sheet reveals new details about Clint in Disney+ series

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:47

by Emma Soteriou
Hawkeye Clint Barton new Disney Plus series
Marvel Studios

There are reports that Hawkeye will lose his hearing in the upcoming series, after details from a casting sheet were revealed.

The Hawkeye series is just one among eight Marvel currently has in the works for Disney Plus.

Though the show is slated for either a late 2021 or 2022 release, as a part of phase four, there are already a lot of rumors circulating about what’s in store for the series.

Hawkeye in action
Marvel Studios
Hawkeye in action

What will happen in Hawkeye?

The main storyline of the show is expected to see Clint Barton pass down the Hawkeye mantle to Kate Bishop.

Fans first got excited about this prospect following Endgame, where Clint was teaching his daughter, Lila, how to use a bow and arrow.

One rumor going round though, is that Clint may be facing even more personal challenges in the series.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, a casting sheet has revealed that Marvel is looking for a Chinese audiologist, which could link to Clint becoming deaf.

Though not confirmed to be Hawkeye, this isn’t as far off a theory as some may think, particularly as, in the comics, Clint loses his hearing after shooting an enemy with a sonic arrow.

There have been no signs so far in the MCU that this is the case for Hawkeye just yet, meaning this event could take place in the show.

Echo in Marvel Comics
Marvel Comics
Echo will make her MCU debut in the series

That being said, there is another possibility that this links to another character called Echo, who is rumored to make an appearance in the series. She comes across Hawkeye a few times in the comics and is also deaf.

As for the other addition to the series, Kate Bishop, she is yet to be cast. However, it has been heavily rumored that Hailee Steinfield will be stepping into the role.

With She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel already cast, it’s surprising that no one has been confirmed for the role, especially as she could have a key part in the MCU moving forward, joining the Young Avengers.

The ‘untitled production’ is expected to begin shooting in November, which would also fit with the show’s scheduled release of late 2021 or 2022.

Until then, Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to, with WandaVision available to stream from January 15, along with Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which are also scheduled to be released on Disney Plus in 2021.

Fortnite X Disney crossover: How to get free Disney+

Published: 14/Nov/2020 21:50 Updated: 14/Nov/2020 23:39

by Daniel Megarry
Disney / Epic Games

Disney+ Fortnite Season 4

News of a collaboration between Fortnite and Disney+ has been officially announced, with players being offered two free months on the streaming service as a reward for purchasing skins or V-Bucks.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 has introduced some of the most beloved Marvel superheroes and villains to the game, either as skins or by having their abilities playable in the game. Seeing the likes of Iron Man, Thor and Storm in the Fortnite universe has been a highlight.

Now, Fortnite’s partnership with Disney, who owns both the Marvel and Star Wars IPs, is about to get even stronger with a Disney+ collaboration incoming.

Fortnite players will be able to get 2 months of Disney+ for free

According to Marvel on Twitter, players who purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase from the in-game store from Nov 13 until December 31, 2020, will get up to 2 months of Disney+ for free.

If you made any real-money purchases in Fortnite from November 6 after 10 AM ET, you’re still eligible for the promotion as well. Just visit fortnite.com/disneyplus beginning to redeem your subscription.

The collaboration means that fans will be able to stream all their favorite Marvel movies like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as originals like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Scarlet Witch series WandaVision, for free.

One additional note, if you have already had or used a Disney+ free trial in the past, you will sadly not be eligible. Like Spiderman says “everybody gets one.”

Fortnite x Marvel Epic Games
Epic Games / Marvel
Fortnite players will be able to get two months free of Disney+ with in-store purchases

Fortnite fans are hoping for more Disney crossovers

As well as getting Disney+ for free, the promo has players hyped about other potential crossovers between Fortnite and Disney properties. Many are hoping for skins based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars or The Mandalorian characters to appear in the game in future seasons.

Others speculated that there could be even bigger things in the works from Disney and Fortnite’s team-up, with one fan writing: “There better be a Fortnite Disney Plus series in the works.”

With Chapter 2: Season 4 of Fortnite coming to an end soon, prominent leaker iFireMonkey has claimed that an event planned to round off the season will be “the biggest ever” – you can find out more about that here.