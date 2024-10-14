George Cooper actor “open” to Georgie & Mandy cameo on one condition

You heard that correctly – there is a chance Young Sheldon fans could see George reappear in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, but only if one thing is guaranteed.

It happened in Dallas, so who’s to say it can’t happen again? Young Sheldon broke hearts across the world when Sheldon’s father, George Cooper, died off-screen in Season 7 Episode 12.

His funeral in the series finale was one of the most devastating on-screen scenes of the year – and it all means he won’t be coming back for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (at least, not physically).

However, given the sitcom spinoff if still filming its first season, anything is possible. Actor Lance Barber has been seen at multiple tapings of the show, and he’s “open” to a beyond-the-grave cameo… on one condition.

“I’d be open to getting the offer, that would be so flattering,” he explained to Dexerto. “If they figure out a way to do it that wasn’t diminishing what they’ve already established.

“If the writers decided to do that, they would do that in a thoughtful and classy way as opposed to a stunt to get people to watch the ghost of George Cooper return. If that could be done, then I would consider it. Otherwise, I’m really satisfied.”

Barber also revealed he’s been “touched” by how Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has included George’s spirit, even though he’s not really there.

While the patriarch will surely be honored at the upcoming Thanksgiving reunion, Episodes 1 and 2 set the scene for how George’s legacy will be included going forward.

“The way that George lives on in the show… I like the idea that that’s where the legacy ends for him. He lives on and people talk about him,” Barber added.

“We all hope for that in our real life – that we continue to live through the memories of our family and those who loved us.”

In Season 7 Episode 13, we saw Georgie promise his dad that he had everything under control, and was willing to take care of the Cooper family in George’s absence. When we catch up with him in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, he’s moved into the McAllister family home with Mandy.

What this means for his relationship with Mary and Missy remains to be seen, but we can place a confident bet he’s got his young family’s best interests at heart… just like his dad.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage hits screens on October 17.