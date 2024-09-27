Georgie & Mandy spinoff confirms Young Sheldon Thanksgiving reunion, but someone is missing

The Coopers are back together again! Okay, George isn’t going to be in the Georgie & Mandy spinoff, but there’s another character missing from the Young Sheldon Thanksgiving reunion.

Fans are starting to find out more as we inch closer and closer to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – but for the stars and creators, they’re thinking ahead to Episode 5.

Episode 1 debuts on CBS on October 17, picking up a short while after the Young Sheldon Season 7 ending and George’s death. Four episodes later and the spinoff will be hosting a Thanksgiving special.

The centerpiece? It will also be a Young Sheldon cast reunion.

Prior to Episode 5, we know Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Mary (Zoe Perry) will cameo in Episode 1, while Missy (Raegan Revord) will be seen in Episode 2. Yet the whole gang wasn’t thought to be getting together… until now.

In a recent TikTok posted by Potts, both the Coopers and the McAllisters can be seen in Georgie and Jim’s house, with Meemaw’s boyfriend Dale along for the ride. But there’s someone missing… Sheldon.

This news won’t be too surprising, as Season 7 Episode 14 ended with him arriving at CalTech for his next round of studies, but that doesn’t mean there’s bad blood with the family.

Although the Young Sheldon finale officially handed over the baton to The Big Bang Theory when it comes to Sheldon’s educational journey, he would probably still want to come home to see his mom and siblings.

It’s currently unclear if – or how – Sheldon’s absence will be explained, but according to actor Iain Armitage, he’d be “honored” to get back on set at any point.

Speaking to TV Line, he explained: “If I got a call to go back, that’d be so much fun. I’m also just excited to get to sit back on my couch with some popcorn and watch their show because they’re so good.

“But I could totally see myself getting in the khakis again, putting on the old penny loafers and bow tie, and going back out on the job.”

CBS hasn’t officially confirmed an airdate for the Thanksgiving episode, but if we work on the knowledge that the Georgie & Mandy spinoff will air weekly, we can expect it around mid-November.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage hits screens on October 17. Find out why we’re not getting Young Sheldon Season 8, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming this month.