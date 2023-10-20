Gen V Episode 6 has arrived, with fans celebrating the cameo of an iconic The Boys character.

Gen V has proven itself to be a worthy spinoff of Prime Video’s smash hit The Boys, centering on Godolkin University, Vought’s premier higher education institution and the home of alumni like A-Train, The Deep, and Queen Maeve.

So far, we’ve had exploding penises, brain-busting break-ins, and a muppet massacre – and that’s just the gore. Alongside these bonkers scenes, there’s a genuinely intriguing mystery unfolding following the death of Golden Boy.

While Gen V stands on its own two feet, fans were excited to hear that a supe from The Boys would be making an appearance in Episode 6 – and now that time has come. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Fans celebrate “wild” cameo in Gen V Episode 6

In Gen V Episode 6, none other than Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, makes an appearance, with fans praising his “wild” return.

Although the show had already teased the cameo beforehand, fans weren’t sure how it would work given he was last seen in The Boys’ Season 3 finale being once again placed under cryogenic sleep.

But in Gen V, Ackles’ supe isn’t the Soldier Boy we normally see, but rather Cate’s imaginary friend. You see, Marie and co are transported into Cate’s mind, where they encounter the devastating memory of the moment her powers kicked in, causing her brother to disappear.

As they’re watching from the sidelines, Soldier Boy rocks up and explains: “I’m Cate’s imaginary friend from when she was a kid. Boyfriend, really. I taught her how to jerk off.”

He continues in explicit fashion, before explaining that the gang needs to try and get out of Cate’s mind before they die. But just before he relays what they need to do, Soldier Boy explodes, leaving them in a bit of a pickle.

Taking to X/Twitter, one fan wrote: “Jensen definitely knows how to deliver those lines! Thanks for making me laugh out loud.” Another said: “That Soldier Boy cameo was WILD.”

A third added: “Loved every word. @JensenAckles does such an amazing job as #SoldierBoy. @PrimeVideo needs to give #JensenAckles his own Soldier Boy show.”

And yes, there were plenty of quips about the line in which he said Cate would “hump a Soldier Boy pillow,” with one writing: “I think every woman who saw that episode now wants a Soldier Boy pillow.”

“Where can I get a Soldier Boy pillow? I want one,” said another.

Gen V Episodes 1-6 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

